PARKS’S TAKE: Mercedes has a lot of belts, but this is one she must eventually lose in the ring and here are three good choices to lose it to

Mercedes Mone is now Twelve Belts Mone, holding 12 titles across a litany of companies worldwide. It’s a great gimmick and gets her over to a large degree. This is pro wrestling though, and we’re always looking for the endgame. That means if Mone won all these titles, at some point, she has to lose them. She may end up forfeiting some of these titles rather than being pinned or submitted in the ring for them, especially those from more territorial companies.

The one she absolutely has to lose in the ring is the AEW TBS Title. Which brings up the question of who should benefit from that victory. A Mone loss at this point, especially a loss that costs her one of her precious titles, should be a huge deal. Who on the AEW women’s roster should be the one to knock Mone off her perch? Here are three of the top contenders.

-Kris Statlander: Stat is next up to face Mone at Full Gear, but only Statlander’s AEW Women’s World Title is on the line, not Mone’s title. Would Statlander retain her title here and then be booked at some point down the line to beat Mone again for the TBS Title? It seems unlikely. If Mone beats Statlander, then an eventual Stat victory over Mone would make more sense. At that point though Mone will hold both the AEW Women’s Title and the TBS Title; would both titles be on the line? Or would Mone have to be booked to lose the titles on two separate occasions?

-Toni Storm: Storm seems more focused on the new Women’s Tag Titles now than winning a singles belt. Mone may not lose her title for a while, so that could provide an opportunity for Storm to circle back. At All In earlier this year, Storm already beat Mone; she wouldn’t gain as much from a victory as others may since Storm is already an established top star. A win over Mone could be used as a catalyst to push someone and give them needed credibility, something Storm isn’t lacking right now.

-Athena: Mone’s tag team partner in the Women’s Tag Title Tournament, Athena could be lulling Mone into a false sense of security, eventually planning to take the TBS Title from her. Athena is someone who many feel has been underutilized on ROH and should be a top star in the AEW Women’s Division. A title win over Mone would put her on the map and in the thick of the women’s division if a full-time move to AEW is in the cards. To a certain extent, Athena is valuable to the ROH brand and Tony Khan may not want to move her.

