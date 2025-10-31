WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/31): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, October 31, 2025

Where: Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 4,534 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

Carmelo Hayes vs. Kit Wilson

Ilja Dragunov Men’s U.S. Title Open Challenge

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre contract signing for Saturday Night’s Main Event

Jade Cargill to address her attack on Tiffany Stratton

