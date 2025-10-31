WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/31): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, October 31, 2025
Where: Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 4,534 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax
- Carmelo Hayes vs. Kit Wilson
- Ilja Dragunov Men’s U.S. Title Open Challenge
- Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre contract signing for Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Jade Cargill to address her attack on Tiffany Stratton
