VIP PODCAST 10/31 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Mezzera look back at both WWF In Your House III: Triple Header and IV: Great White North (?? min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch contributor and “Raw Hits and Misses” author Jon Mezzera and Frank Peteani resume their journey reviewing 1995 WWF, taking on the In Your House III & IV PPVs. At III the key matches are Razor Ramon vs. Dean Douglas, Bret “Hit Man” Hart vs. Jean-Pierre Lafitte, and Diesel (WWF Champion) & Shawn Michaels (Intercontinental Champion) vs. The British Bulldog & Yokozuna (Interim WWF Tag Team Champions. Bulldog stood in for Owen Hart). At IV Fatu (eventual Rikishi) took on Hunter Hearst Helmsley (Triple H), Razor Ramon & 1-2-3 Kid challenged The Smoking Gunns for the WWF Tag Team Championship, Razor Ramon challenged Dean Douglas for the Intercontinental Championship, and Diesel defended the WWF Championship against The British Bulldog. Several key things happened around this time including the Undertaker being injured by Mabel and Shawn Michaels getting beat up at a bar by several marines.

