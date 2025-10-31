WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Scariest WWE wrestlers including Batista’s early gimmick, Army of Darkness with Kevin Sullivan, Sandman beating up a zombie

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Halloween is a time of great celebration for kids and adults. Before October 31 arrives, many decorations are put up around the house. Spider webs, paper bats, life size skeletons, and more are placed in the front yard for everyone to see. Kids get their own costumes for school festivities and for trick or treating. Many people take Halloween very seriously, with lots of preparation taking place weeks before the day arrives.

The holiday also inspires many monsters, like goblins, mummies, and werewolves. They are synonymous with Halloween and its lore. In wrestling, there are a lot of characters portrayed by many diﬀerent people.

In celebration of Halloween, the WWE Vault YouTube channel uploaded a video spotlighting some of the most horrifying creatures in WWE and their developmental systems. This video will showcase many gimmicks that embody Halloween in a big way.

This was a cool video showing how versatile many gimmicks in WWE were back decades ago. Today, there’s not a lot of gimmicks in wrestling that make people stand out. Everyone is just a normal human being instead of a clown, a construction worker, a doctor, etc. This video brings back memories of when gimmicks were important.

They started with Leviathan in Ohio Valley Wrestling, who was later Batista on the main roster. The heavy guitar and drums combined with the fangs and chains around his neck projected toughness. It was also nice to see Kevin Sullivan and the Army of Darkness in CWF alongside King Curtis Iaukea. This group had a lot of creepy characters that spooked everyone. The two reunited a decade later in WCW as part of the Dungeon of Doom stable, where again creepiness was their expertise. A lot of those gimmicks fit perfectly with the spirit of Halloween.

Overall, this was a great video showcasing the many gimmicks of years past that would fit in with a Halloween party or the holiday in general. Seeing a mummy, a zombie, or a guy in a mask on the holiday is expected, as many people prefer them as their default costume. Kids seeing them in a wrestling ring is a cool thing even if it isn’t during the Halloween season.

Of course, there will be some kids scared of them as they are marketed as being scary from movies and TV shows. It was also nice seeing the Zombie from ECW, as it is fairly recent compared to everything else on the list being decades old. Sandman beating him up with the Singapore Cane is always a memorable revisit during this time for many people.

The one person who should’ve been in the video was Kizarny. His gimmick and persona is perfect for Halloween.

Overall, this video is a great way to get into the Halloween spirit through wrestling.