WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (10/29): New WWE ID prospects, Masyn Holiday vs. Jin Tala, Tate Wilder vs. Laredo Kid vs. Marcus Mathers

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

OCTOBER 29, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentator: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Ring announcer: Kelly Kincaid

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

-Evolve took a page out of NXT’s play book by showing newly-crowned Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey proudly strolling through the parking lot with the belt slung over her shoulder.

(1) MASYN HOLIDAY vs. JIN TALA

We haven’t seen Jin Tala since she lost to Kali Armstrong several weeks ago. She took control early by trying to twist Holiday’s arm out of it’s socket. Holiday cinched in a headlock, then dropped her. She soon fell victim to Tala’s aggressive kicks, followed by a unique full-nelson using her legs instead of her arms. Tala laid in a few more stiff kicks before applying a headlock of her own. Holiday fired up with a great neckbreaker, followed by Holiday Season (a big splash) for the win.

WINNER: Masyn Holiday at 4:18.

(Miller’s Take: Considering the news that Jin Tala was recently released, it’s no surprise that she lost to Holiday. Masyn was flying solo tonight as her bestie, Layla Diggs was not present in her corner. Holiday Season is a great name for a lame finisher.)

-After the match, pseudo-celebrity Bigg Jah came out to celebrate with Holiday.

-Tate Wilder, confidence renewed after defeating Brooks Jensen, spat out some cowboy references while talking about his upcoming match against Laredo Kid and Marcus Mathers. [c]

-Wendy Choo was back on her shrink’s couch. She said when she saw A.J. Lee talk about therapy on Raw, she felt hope. She said she felt angry, but like she could be herself and be free. She said she never gave herself understanding and said Chantel Monroe would see a new side of her.

-Chuey Martinez stood mid-ring to introduce three new WWE ID prospects, who were all dressed in suits and ties. First up was Mike Cunningham. He said he was trained by Cody Rhodes and only had about 50 matches under his belt. Next up was Jha’Quan McNair, who was trained by Lodi. Last was Booker T apprentice Eli Knight. Out of the three of them, Knight seemed most comfortable behind the mic. Brooks Jensen came out to complain about them taking spots from veterans like himself. He berated all of them, but zeroed in on Cunningham, who spoke up for himself. Jensen told him he could talk to him when he hits puberty (he DOES look very young). Cunningham challenged him, but Jensen warned him against being embarrassed. Chuey shooed Jensen off as he called for a final round of applause for the new kids on the block.

-Aaron Rourke said he might be a sparkling superstar glittery god now, but he wasn’t always that way. He said in high school, he found performance and sports. He expressed particular fondness for Trish Stratus and Lita, and realized he could do this. [c]

-The Vanity Project were in the back with short-timer Stevie Turner. Evolve Champion Jackson Drake was complaining to her about Keanu Carver using his cast as a weapon and refused to wrestle him. Turner told him Carver had been cleared to wrestle with the cast off and was Drake’s number one contender. He and the rest of the Project left in a huff.

(2) TATE WILDER vs. LAREDO KID vs. MARCUS MATHERS – Triple Threat Match

Performance Center vs. AAA vs. ID was the story here. After a brief three-way exchange of pin attempts, Laredo and Mathers superkicked Wilder out of the ring, who returned in time to break up a pin attempt. He took over on Laredo before Mathers came to life and took out both opponents. Laredo hit a brainbuster on Mathers before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

Back from the break, Wilder was nowhere to be found as Laredo continued working on Mathers. Laredo shot like a bullet through the ropes and onto both opponents on the floor. Wilder hit a stunning shooting star press from the apron onto his two foes on the floor. Back in the ring, Wilder and Mathers were in superplex position when Laredo took them both over with a sunset flip. Mathers and Wilder both landed on their feet from a Spanish Fly attempt. The cowboy hit a moonsault on Mathers for the pin. He shook hands with his opponents after the match.

WINNER: Tate Wilder at 11:12.

(Miller’s Take: I’m still not crazy about the cowboy gimmick. It just seems very Bart Gunn-Lite and I don’t think it has a long shelf life. That being said, Wilder is improving with each appearance. Laredo Kid is already well-established, and for good reason. Mathers also has potential written all over him. This was a very good triple threat match that, fortunately, lacked the extended selling of one wrestler on the floor while the other two went at it in the ring. Wilder picking up the W isn’t much of a surprise, as they’ve been building him for weeks now.)

-Chantel Monroe put herself over and told Wendy Choo she didn’t care if she was spooky, sleepy, or whiny, she was going to slap some sense into her. [c]

-It’s Gal was back with his Stud-O’-Meter, this time focusing on WWE tag teams. He spouted out cliches and rated The Steiner Brothers at a 9.3. The Dudley Boyz got a 6.8 because, in his opinion, they should have spent less time getting the tables and more time getting the gains. Gal bemoaned the fact that he’s been losing gains by the minute without a tag team partner. He told the cameraman to cut it, because we don’t get to see It’s Gal feeling feelings.

-A video package aired of the ongoing feud between Jax Presley & Harley Riggins and Adrenaline Drip, with the rubber match on the horizon.

-The announcers recapped Kendal Grey’s Evolve title win at Succession. Kelly Kincaid introduced the new champion, who had Carlee Bright in tow. She said the title was validation for the last two years of hard work at the Performance Center. She put over Kali Armstrong. She said she had to drag Armstrong into the “Grey” area. She spoke of always thriving under pressure. She welcomed the target on her back and spoke with confidence befitting a champion. PJ Vasa (formerly Penina Tuilaepa of LFG) stormed the ring and took out Bright, then Grey as the show ended.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Very light on in-ring action this week with only two matches, but the hour went by quickly. Masyn Holiday needed her win tonight, as she’s been seemingly irrelevant lately. It seems that we have gotten to the point of Wendy Choo’s final transition between sleepy psycho and a new persona. I can’t wait to report on her first match back so I can call it the “New Choo Review”. It’s Gal continues to be one of the most entertaining personalities in all of WWE. It seems that Grey’s first challenger on Evolve has stepped up with the newly christened PJ Vasa making her presence felt tonight. See you next week for NXT!