News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1944 (Oct. 29, 2025): NXT Halloween Havoc results, Keller’s End Notes on Samoa Joe’s post-turn promo, Parks on WWE roster cuts

October 31, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1944

Cover-dated October 29, 2025

LINK: 1944 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features a NXT Halloween Havoc… Keller’s End Notes on Samoa Joe’s disappointing promo after his turn… Keller’s TV reports… Greg Parks’s column on WWE under-the-radar developmental roster cuts… Torch Newswire… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO  (app users hard-press the link to activate)
THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025