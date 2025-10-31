VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1944 (Oct. 29, 2025): NXT Halloween Havoc results, Keller’s End Notes on Samoa Joe’s post-turn promo, Parks on WWE roster cuts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch Newsletter #1944
Cover-dated October 29, 2025
SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features a NXT Halloween Havoc… Keller’s End Notes on Samoa Joe’s disappointing promo after his turn… Keller’s TV reports… Greg Parks’s column on WWE under-the-radar developmental roster cuts… Torch Newswire… More…
