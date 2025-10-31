WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/31): Keller’s report on Cody-Drew contract signing, Alexa vs. Jax, Dragunov U.S. Title Open Challenge, Jade explains Tiffany attack

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 31, 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH AT DELTA CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of tonight 7,045 tickets were distributed before showtime. They were set up for 7,816. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts. Last time at the arena no Nov. 22, 2024, it drew 8,394.

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed the location of tomorrow night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event and tonight’s Smackdown. Then they showed Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, and Jade Cargill walking backstage.

-A clip aired of Jade attacking Tiffany Stratton last week.

-They went to Corey Graves and Cole at ringside who plugged the U.S. Title Open Challenge. Tiffany Stratton walked past them and stormed into the ring. She said she has a bone to pick for Jade and said she wants her to come out “right here, right now.” G.M. Nick Aldis walked out and told her to “please think this through.” He said she has been cleared with the qualification she cannot engage in any physical contact before tomorrow night, and he can’t put tomorrow’s match at risk. Tiffany asked if he thinks she cares what the doctors say. She called for Jade again. Jade walked out. Aldis told Jade no physical contact and called for security.

Jade said it’s not that serious and she “wasn’t going to do nothing.” She said it doesn’t serve her to engage tonight. She said what she wants it the title tomorrow after Saturday Night’s Main Event. “Taffy time is up,’; she said. Tiffany charged at Jade, but security held her back. Tiffany held her leg and limped back to the ring. She hed her belt as Jade smiled at her and backed away to the stage.

-They went back to Graves and Cole at ringside. Cole said Tiffany will be a fighting champion tomorrow night.

-A video package aired on Dragunov’s workouts to return from his injury. “Suffering is the true test of life,” he said. “The pain will entertain you.”

-Graves hyped the U.S. Title match with a mystery challenger.

-Dragunov made his entrance. [c]

-R-Truth was handing out candy dressed as Santa Claus to Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. Sabin and Shelley said it’s not Christmas. Truth said they were wrong and left. Solo Sikoa walked out and said they shouldn’t accept candy from a stranger. Then they discussed their shared interest in becoming tag champions. Sabin challenged Solo to a tag match later. Solo said he’d go talk to Aldis and later they’d show them how much has changed in a year.

(1) ILJA DRAGUNOV vs. NATHAN FRASER (w/Axiom) – U.S. Title Open Challenge

Dragunov smile when heard the entrance theme of Fraxiom. Tomasso Ciampa marched past them. He entered the ring and protested Dragunov giving Fraser a title shot and he called him a nerd. They shoved each other. Dragunov said everyone can face him, but he said Fraser stepped up first. Cole said Ciampa “begrudgingly left the ring.” The bell rang 16 minutes into the hour.

Fraser landed a running high knee at the bell. Dragunov fired back and chopped away at Fraser. Fraser leaped through the ropes and tackled Dragunov at ringside. Dragunov ducked a leaping Fraser and then chopped Fraser to the mat. Dragunov kicked Fraser off the ring apron at 4:00. Dragunov went after him at ringside with a released German suplex onto the floor. They cut to a break. [c]

Back in the ring, Fraser rallied and landed a (pretty harmless looking in terms of impact, which Graves acknowledged) running Shooting Star Press. Dragunov slammed Fraser hard with a one-arm slam for a two count at 10:00.

Fraser springboarded toward Dragunov who hit Fraser out of mid-air with a right fist. Fraser avoided a top rope senton and then landed his own top rope frogsplash for a near fall. Fraser’s chest was red from chops. [c]

Back from the second break, Dragunov had Fraser in an abdominal stretch. Fraser landed a running flip splash at ringside and then dropkicked Dragunov into the ringside steps. He urgently threw Dragunov itno the ring and then landed a Phoenix Splash for a dramatic near fall. Graves said that could be a heartbreaker for Fraser since he just landed his best shot.

Dargunov knocked Fraser off balance on the top rope with chops and then set up a back suplex. Fraser landed on the back of his head and neck in a nasty fall that seemed to concern Graves. The ref cleared him to continue. They stood and exchanged strikes. Dragunov then landed a his H-Bomb fistdrop for the win.

Fraser lifted Dragunov’s arm afterward. Cole said you can become a star even without winning the title.

WINNER: Dragunov in 20:00 to retain the U.S. Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Keep serving those up every Friday night. Dragunov is going to be a legend by the time they run through another six or eight of these.)

-Gargano attacked Fraser as he was leaving the ring. [c]

-Cole commented on the previous match as they replayed the finish. Cole called it a classic. Then they showed Ciampa’s attack which Cole called “despicable.” They showed that Johnny Gargano joined in the right.

-They cut live backstage where everyone was still brawling. When the scene cleared, Dragunov looked at Tama Tonga who made his sinister laugh noises and admired the U.S. Title belt.

(2) KIT WILSON vs. CARMELO HAYES

Wilson made his entrance first. Then Hayes. The announcers said Wilson is tired of young minds bein poised by toxic masculinity. The bell rang 44 minutes into the hour. Wilson took it to Hayes at the start. He wrapped Hayes arms around his head and stomped on his shoulder blades. He followed with twisting neckbreaker DDT. Graves said he’s never seen a DDT delivered like that. When Hayes made a comeback, Wilson rolled to ringside. Hayes landed a running flip splash onto Wilson at ringside. Miz showed up and threw Hayes into the ringpost and threw Hayes back into the ring. Wilson then landed a top rope elbowdrop for a believable nearfall. Wilson charged, but Hayes gave him the First 48 for the win.

WINNER: Hayes in 4:00.

-Afterward, Miz attacked Hayes and told him it’s not over until he says it’s over.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Alex and Charlotte about the Kabuki Warriors attacking them on Raw. Bliss said they know where to find us if they want to chase what they have. Charlotte said she usually doesn’t let people in, but she let Bliss in, and she thinks she’s better off for it. Bliss said, “You’re unbelievable.” Charlotte said Nia Jax lives in fear and isn’t healed, which is why she has no friends. “Classic Gemini behavior,” she said. Bliss said she will show Jax why she outgrew her. Charlotte repeated, “Classic Gemina behavior.” Bliss wasn’t sure how to react to Charlotte’s astrology.

-Nia Jax made her entrance. [c]

-Sami Zayn told Aldis backstage that he knows he’s not cleared, but he wants to stand out there and have the backs of the Motor City Machine Guns later. Aldis said he is not cleared and he cannot authorize that. He asked him to please sit this one out. Sami said he would. Cody walked up and hugged Sami. He told Sami he is proud of his U.S. Title Open Challenge series. Sami told Cody he is pulling for him tomorrow and then walked off. Aldis asked Cody if he had anything to do with what happened to Jacob Fatu. Cody said he knows it’s hsi job to ask, but he didn’t. Aldis offered Cody a chance to look at the contract. Cody said he trusted him and told him to show it to Drew McIntyre.

(3) NIA JAX vs. ALEXA BLISS (w/Charlotte Flair)

Jax made her entrance first. Then Bliss and Charlotte. Cole asked Graves about the Bliss-Charlotte friendship. He said he finds it inauthentic and detrimental to both of their careers. He said they look like two people who watched movies about friends and are faking it. The bell rang 59 minute into the hour. The ref called for the bell while Bliss’s back was turned. Graves said Charlotte was demanding Bliss’s attention at ringside and it cost her there. Graves said Bliss was better off when she only cared about herself and same for Charlotte. He said they can try to prove to him their friendship is authentic, but it won’t be easy.

[HOUR TWO]

Jax headbutted Bliss and went for an elbowdrop, but Bliss moved out of the way. A minute later Jax charged at Bliss on the ring apron, but Bliss moved. Bliss leaped off the ring apron, but Jax caught her and dropped her over the ringside barricade. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

Back from the break, Bliss avoided a charging Jax. Jax shoved Bliss off the ring apron. Charlotte caught her and threw her back up to the ring apron. Graves said it was bending the rules. Bliss landed a crossbody press to Jax who was sitting and scored a two count. She followed with a DDT attempt. Jax avoided it, but then Bliss side-stepped Jax who went shoulder first into the ringpost. Bliss climbed to the top rope, but Jax picked her up and landed a Samoan Drop for a two count.

Jax set up an Annihilator. Charlotte stood on the ring apron, which distracted Jax. Bliss then kicked Jax and knocked her off balance. She then stack covered Jax for a three count. Jax was fuming mad afterward. Cole said the friendship paid off.

WINNER: Bliss in 9:00.

-Solo and his MFTs asked Rey Fenix what he wanted. Fenix said he doesn’t want to fight him. Solo told him to go trick or treat. Fenix stood on a crate and told Talla Tonga he wants to fight him because he put his hands on him. Solo said that’s fine, he’d see him next week. Fenix slapped Talla. Solo told Talla he’d deal with him next week.

-Cole and Graves hyped the contract signing for Cody and Drew later. Cole threw to the poker game skit with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, C.M. Punk, and Brock Lesnar plugging WrestleMania in Las Vegas. Triple H narrated and said, “It’s anyone’s game.” [c]

-A vignette aired with Damien Priest telling Aleister Black it’s now personal and he’s coming for him. He said he won’t know when or where, but he knows why now. He said he’ll feel his venom when punishment comes for him.

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. They plugged the SNME line-up.

-In the back hallway, Aldis told Tiffany she’s not cleared. Tiffany said she is going to be fine. Kiana James and Giulia told her it looks like Tiffy Time is coming to an end. James said she should have accepted their offer to be their back-up. Tiffany said she’ll find the time to beat their ass like she did last wee. Giulia said Tiffany won’t be talking like that or at all after tomorrow. Chelsea Green walked up to Aldis with Alba Fyre. Green said she wants a match against Giulia for the U.S. Title. Giulia agreed to it. Aldis said it’s fine with him. Green was so happy she might become the first and fourth U.S. Champion. Nikki Cross then startled them as she was standing behind them.

-Solo Sikoa and the MFTs made their entrance. [c]

-Cole narrated a clip from earlier of two local mascots having a wrestling match in the ring earlier. One of them did a People’s Wing for the win.

(4) J.C. MATEO & TAMA TONGA (w/Solo Sikoa) vs. MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)

