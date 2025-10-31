WWE Smackdown viewership sharply down in the last period of truly comparable year-over-year data we’ll have for a while, key demo data and comparisons to past years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday night’s (10/24) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1,147,000 viewers, compared to 1,180,000 the prior week and the 1,025,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1,227,000.

One year ago this week, it drew 1,418,000 viewers on USA Network (this now the post-Fox era, so we have more comparable numbers). The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 1,663,000.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 1,145,000 on FS1 (preempted from Fox due to a World Series game). Then ten-week rolling average before the Fox preemption was 2,337,000.

KEY POINT: The first eight weeks on USA Network last year, after the move from the broadcast network Fox, averaged 1.565 million viewers. This year, the same eight week period has averaged 1.233 million viewers. So that’s a drop of 332,000 viewers, a significant drop. It’s even more pronounced the last four weeks, which seems to coincide with the new measuring methodology (“Big Data”) from Nielsen Media Research. Before the ratings measurement change, the average was 1.370 million this year compared to 1.639 last year in September. So that’s a drop of 269,000 year over year in September. That’s the last real data we’ll have for a while that compares same network and same ratings methodology for quite a while.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.29 rating, compared to 0.28 and 0.22 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.33. The last four weeks coincides with a change in measurement methodology by Nielsen, and Smackdown is taking a hit.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.43 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.48.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.35 rating (on FS1 rather than Fox) with a ten-week rolling average of 0.63 before that on Fox.

The announced matches and segments were…

Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James

Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano)

