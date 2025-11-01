FREE PODCAST 10/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Cody-Drew new stip and whether the title might actually change hands now, plus Dragunov, Jade, more (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to review WWE Smackdown including analysis of the Cody Rhodes-Drew McIntyre contract signing and if the new stipulation dramatically increases the plausible scenarios for Drew to actually end Cody’s reign, whether Cody could end up turning heel – with the seed being planted that he believes nice guys can finish first, but what if being nice backfires? Could he lean into his psychopath traits that people needle him about?

Then extended talk about the Ilja Dragunov U.S. Title Open Challenge and who could end it and get a boost. What about Montez Ford getting a singles push, with insight into why some popular and heralded wrestlers don’t ultimately get the big singles pushes.

Also, the state of the tag division, Jade Cargill’s heel presentation so far, R-Truth confusing Christmas and Halloween, and much more with chat interaction throughout.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com