VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #885 (October 29, 2005): Jeff Hardy gives most controversial comments on Matt-Lita-Edge controversy, McNeill lists Top Kevin Nash Moments, Jarrett visits WWE HQs

SUMMARY of #885 cover-dated October 29, 2005: The cover story features Wade Keller’s in-depth look at TNA’s next big step to prime time and Jerry Jarrett’s distraction last week by visiting WWE headquarters… Pat McNeill looks at the top moments of Kevin Nash’s career… Wade Keller writes a feature article on how Crusher changed how he looked at pro wrestling… Wade Keller also writes about the Steve Austin-Coach debacle and the misuse of WWE Legends… Bruce Mitchell writes about WWE’s latest attempt to be a pioneer of technology… Detailed analysis of the TNA Bound for Glory PPV… Torch Talk with Jeff Hardy, part five, features his most controversial comments yet regarding the Matt Hardy-Lita-Edge situation…. Plus WWE Newswire with details on Christian’s departure, TNA Newswire, ETC. Newswire, The Top Five Stories of the Week, 1995 Backtrack, Live Event Report, and more…

