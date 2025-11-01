FREE PODCAST 11/1 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Would Sting be a good fit for AEW, Moxley-Kingston, Cody vs. Cassidy, Bucks explain themselves (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-4-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to analyze AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They discussed the final hype for the AEW Full Gear PPV with live callers including the stellar final Jon Moxley-Eddie Kingston segment, the video package on the Young Bucks vs. FTR, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page separate sitdown promos and music video, Cody’s current role and the Darby hype, if Sting would be good fit for AEW, Miro and Kip Sabian, and more including topics and thoughts from listeners via email.

