VIP PODCAST 11/1 – WKH – WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event review: Cody vs. Drew, Punk vs. Jey, Tiffany vs. Jade, Dom vs. Rusev vs. Penta (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 1 edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featuring C.M. Punk vs. Jey Uso for the World Title (vacant), Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the Women’s Title, Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev vs. Penta for the IC Title, and Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.