FREE PODCAST 11/2 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 32 declaration, McMahon’s weird silence on financial calls, WWE business (119 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-3-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net to discuss all the happenings on WWE Raw the night before and related topics. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed Steve Austin’s declaration about WrestleMania 32, Dolph Ziggler comment about relative importance of being able to wrestle in WWE, Vince McMahon’s relative silence on financial conference calls, reaction to latest Network numbers, could WWE ratings dip below 2.0 or rise to 3.0 again, TNA’s future, ROH’s run on Destination America, Michael Elgin-ROH update, and more.

