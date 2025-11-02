News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – Potential faction led by Roman Reigns, Sting-AEW rumors, a lack of NXT at Survivor Series, Sasha vs. Bayley, AEW Full Gear line-up analysis (103 min.)

November 2, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Nov. 1, 2020 episode of Wrestling Night in America. PWTorch columnist Greg Parks was joined by PWTorch.com contributor Zach Graham for a match-by-match preview of AEW Full Gear. They take phone calls and emails on a potential faction led by Roman Reigns, Survivor Series and the lack of NXT, Sasha vs. Bayley, and more.

