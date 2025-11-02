FREE PODCAST 11/2 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-4-2020) Pat McAfee’s faction gaining steam, NXT’s heavy lean into sports entertainment, Gargano playing board games with Ghostface (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-4-2020), we flash back to the “PWT Talks NXT” episode featuring PWTorch’s Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg cover NXT’s heavy lean into sports entertainment, Johnny Gargano playing board games with Ghostface, Pat McAfee’s faction gaining steam, and more.

