VIP PODCAST 11/3 – Greg Parks Outloud! Contenders to unseat Mercedes Mone as TBS Champion and the arguments for them, including Statlander, Storm, and more (22 min.)

November 3, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show looks at the possible contenders to finally beat Mercedes Mone for one of her titles – the TBS Championship. An argument is made for each contender list and why they could or should be the ones to unseat Mone.

