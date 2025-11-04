FREE PODCAST 11/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Logan Paul’s babyface turn teaser, Dom-Rey epic exchange, Punk’s celebration, on-site report (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to discuss the Nov. 3 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix with a reaction to the Logan Paul babyface turn tease, C.M. Punk’s title win celebration, some Saturday Night’s Main Event analysis, WWE’s male roster skewing really old these days, the Dominik Mysterio-Rey Mysteiro epic segment, Bayley’s direction, the first two tournament match reveals, and more including a fun chat with two on-site correspondents.

