VIP PODCAST 11/4 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-12-2007): Keller & Mitchell on fallout from John Cena injury, the Jumping Bomb Angels, the death of Matilda, more (105 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Oct. 12 and 13, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
NEWS ANALYSIS
- The first episode of Raw after John Cena’s injury and the follow up on the No Mercy event including the reaction to the decision to crown Randy Orton champion, the return of Shawn Michaels and how he could be best utilized, and how Michaels compared to Cena in various categories
- What could be learned from the Kennedy-Hardy match
- Where Chris Jericho does or doesn’t fit into this situation
- Thoughts on the Raw rating crash
- TNA ratings
MAILBAG TOPICS
- The Jumping Bomb Angels
- The death of Matilda
- Why Bret Hart was chosen over Lex Luger to be champion and where Bret fits into WWE’s championship legacy
- Whether ROH could make it on cable TV as a weekly series
- Old territories
- WWE’s 1970s formula and how it influenced Vince McMahon decades later
- And more
