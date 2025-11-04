News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (11/4): Announced matches, location, how to watch

November 4, 2025

When: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame & Lola Vice vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) – Six-Woman Tag Team match
  • Je’Von Evans vs. Saquon Shugars
  • WWE Women’s Speed Tournament begins

