NXT PREVIEW (11/4): Announced matches, location, how to watch

When: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame & Lola Vice vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) – Six-Woman Tag Team match
- Je’Von Evans vs. Saquon Shugars
- WWE Women’s Speed Tournament begins
