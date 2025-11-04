VIP PODCAST 11/4 – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams talk Saturday Night’s Main Event + the year 1999 with Varsity Blues, The Royal Rumble, and fighting authority! (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Join Kurt Cadet, aka Conscious Kurt, and the Gentleman Chris Adams as they discuss the title shakeups at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Jade Cargill’s presentation, and the creative struggles of Drew McIntyre. Fighting with authority becomes the focus of the podcast, as the year 1999 is discussed, highlighting the anti-authority elements present in WWF, the Royal Rumble, and the classic film Varsity Blues.

