FREE PODCAST 11/4 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss Logan Paul, Punk’s win, are WWE male main eventers skewing too old, Cena tournament, Rey-Dom (112 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist.

A look at the Logan Paul storyline last night including putting it through the Logic Test and speculating where it goes from here

C.M. Punk’s World Title win and post-win promo

Is WWE leaning too heavily on wrestlers age 39-47 right now, especially in top spots?

Jade Cargill as a heel so far and her win over Tiffany Stratton on Saturday

Rey Mysterio confronting Dominik Mysterio

A look at AEW Blood & Guts and what key stories might come out of the two matches

John Cena’s tournament to determine his final opponent including some wide-ranging speculation

A comparison of Cena’s final run in WWE to Tanahashi’s in New Japan

UFC’s fight fixing joining the NBA scandal

