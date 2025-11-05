FREE PODCAST 11/4 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss Logan Paul, Punk’s win, are WWE male main eventers skewing too old, Cena tournament, Rey-Dom (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist.
- A look at the Logan Paul storyline last night including putting it through the Logic Test and speculating where it goes from here
- C.M. Punk’s World Title win and post-win promo
- Is WWE leaning too heavily on wrestlers age 39-47 right now, especially in top spots?
- Jade Cargill as a heel so far and her win over Tiffany Stratton on Saturday
- Rey Mysterio confronting Dominik Mysterio
- A look at AEW Blood & Guts and what key stories might come out of the two matches
- John Cena’s tournament to determine his final opponent including some wide-ranging speculation
- A comparison of Cena’s final run in WWE to Tanahashi’s in New Japan
