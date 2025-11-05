AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Where: Houston, Tex. at Bayou Music Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,348 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,348. The arena has a capacity of 3,464 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Mercedes Mone & Athena vs. Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinals

“Hangman” Adam Page & Hook & Eddie Kingston vs. The Opps (Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata)

Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli – Blood & Guts Advantage Battle

Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia – Blood & Guts Advantage Battle

Queen Aminata vs. Megan Bayne – Blood & Guts Advantage Battle

Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue – Blood & Guts Advantage Battle

