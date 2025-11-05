VIP PODCAST 11/5 – Wade’s News Bulletin: What’s going on with Logan Paul and will it make sense? Moxley’s next chapter, Dynamite preview, Mamdani, WrestleKingdom (14 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the new Wade Keller Audio News Bulletin, Wade covers these topics:

The main story looks at what’s going on with Logan Paul and will it make sense?

A look at tonight’s AEW Dynamite line-up and thoughts on the matches and the Jon Moxley situation

Other news notes on Collision’s viewership, TKO-Paramount, WrestleKingdom, and Mayor Mamdani

EMAILS…

pwtorch@gmail.com for any news tips for a future Wade Keller Audio News Bulletin

wadekellerpostshow@gmail.com for any email directly related to Raw, Dynamite, or Smackdown written the night of the show as it airs

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com for any questions for the weekly Wade Keller Podcast Flagship episodes, so this is more topical in-the-news questions that cover the current scene

askwadekeller@gmail.com for any questions for a future VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Ask the Editor podcast with more general topics, historical, philosophical, whimsical, etc. that isn’t necessarily tied to just that week’s top stories (although they can be!)

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com