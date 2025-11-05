AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/5): Keller’s report on four Blood & Guts Advantage singles matches, Mercedes & Athena vs. Willow & Harley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

NOVEMBER 5, 2025

HOUSTON, TEX. AT BAYOU MUSIC CENTER

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Bryan Danielson

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,348 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,348. The arena has a capacity of 3,464 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Chris Griffin to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite + Collision. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/3k7f6me2uj

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE + COLLISION TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with an excellent angle of the small venue from the upper deck as Excalibur introduced the show. Then they went right to the angle where “Hangman” Page, dressed as Tony Schiavone, attacked Samoa Joe. He said that led to tonight’s six-man tag match.

-Tony Schiavone stood mid-ring for what Excalibur said was “a very special announcement.” He said AEW Full Gear will include “a new national champion.” He was interrupted by Samoa Joe’s music. Samoa Joe walked out with Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs. He apologized for the interruption. “Houston, we have a problem,” he said. Joe directed his comments at Schiavone. Joe said Schiavone is probably going to deny he was part of the deception last week, but he doesn’t believe him. Schiavone started to explain himself. He said he respects Joe a lot. Joe cut him off with a loud “Shut up!” He said consequences have come for him. Bryan Danielson said, “This isn’t right.”

As The Opps entered the ring, Excalibur said Schiavone was having maybe too much Halloween fun at the expense of The Opps, but he didn’t think he knew Hangman was going to his Joe with the bottle. Security ran to the ring. Joe said this just meant more people were going to get hurt. “Hangman” Page ran out for the save. The Opps dropped to ringside. Joe said this worked out well since they can take care of two problems at once. As they entered the ring again, Hook and Eddie Kingston ran out to even the odds. The Opps bailed out again.

Hangman said he is Joe’s problem. Hook told The Opps to put their Trios Title belts on the line against them tonight. Joe yelled, “You don’t talk to me that way.” Hobbs had to hold him back. Joe said it’s on, frothing at the mouth and red-faced. Hangman smiled. Schiavones aid Tony Khan just made it official that the main event will be for the Trios Titles.

-Excalibur called that “a blockbuster announcement,” but not the one they were planning. He said Joe seems “gotten-to.” Hangman’s music played as he, Hook, and Kingston left the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: They can pretend the Trios Titles being put at stake in the main event is a big deal, but the Trios Titles are not a big deal. I did like them addressing Schiavone’s obvious cooperation with Hangman impersonating him last week to gain some sort of “element of surprise” advantage so he could attack Joe from behind last week. I kind of feel like I’m just going to agree with Tony Khan that the more titles there are, the more successful and entertaining AEW will be. It’s too painful to speak out against it because it has become a parody at this point.)

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. CLAUDIO CASTANOLI – Blood & Guts Advantage Battle

Excalibur explained the format of a Blood & Guts match and that this match will contribute to deciding which team enters third after the first five minute one-on-one period.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Mercedes Mone & Athena vs. Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinals

“Hangman” Adam Page & Hook & Eddie Kingston vs. The Opps (Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata)

Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia – Blood & Guts Advantage Battle

Queen Aminata vs. Megan Bayne – Blood & Guts Advantage Battle

Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue – Blood & Guts Advantage Battle