FREE PODCAST 11/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller hosts Roundtable on AEW Full Gear plus Cody Rhodes Media Q&A on return of Rhodes to his name, possible Aldis rematch, lack of hype for Women’s Title (185 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (11-3-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosted an in-depth Roundtable with PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel and former PWTorch Newsletter columnist Eric Krol to preview AEW Full Gear’s entire line-up, evaluating the hype for the matches and predicting outcomes.

Then the full Cody Rhodes media conference from earlier that day where he addressed AEW Full Gear including the lack of hype for the Women’s Title match, the return of “Rhodes” to his name, a possible Nick Aldis rematch, and much more.

