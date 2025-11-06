VIP PODCAST 11/5 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Advantage matches, new National Title introduced, Trios Title match, Full Gear build (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 5 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including an opening segment with Samoa Joe going after Tony Schiavone for working with Hangman Page last week. Also, the National Title announcement, Blood & Guts Advantage matches, a Trios Title match, more build for Full Gear, and more.

