FREE PODCAST 11/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Griffin: Blood & Guts hype, new AEW National Title, Toni Storm’s great one-liners, Hangman-Joe (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Griffin to discuss the Nov. 5 edition of AEW Dynamite including an opening segment on the Blood & Guts hype, and then they delve into the (ludicrous) addition of yet another men’s singles title, the follow-up on the “Hangman” Adam Page-Samoa Joe-Tony Schiavone angle last week, Toni Storm’s great one-liners, praise for the Don Callis Family and an idea to limit the membership, praise for some detail work building the Full Gear matches, and more with live caller, chat, and email contributions throughout.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com