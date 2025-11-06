FREE PODCAST 11/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Wrestling Open 200 including Stetson vs. Eye Black Jack, Orlando vs. Darling, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review the 200th episode of Wrestling Open – one of the best indy shows going – where the promotion attempts to make an ’80s style Babyface Superhero in Eye Black Jack when he faces Steven Stetson, The Shooter Boys defend the Open Tag Titles against Swipe Right in a rematch of one of our favorite tag matches of the year, Bobby Orlando defends the Wrestling Open title against Christian Darling who takes time to bully the ring announcer, plus we discuss the unexpected breakthrough of Bear Bronson, some new WWEID Prospect signings, how a new title in AEW correlates to some existing indy titles, and much more! For VIP Listeners, we break out the leftover Halloween candy for a pair of the spookiest matches from Halloween and Beyond Wrestling – Krule takes on PCO in a zombie vs. Frankenstein match, and the Savage Gnomes and Slade go against the Residency in a casket match.

