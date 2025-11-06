WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (11/5): Adreanline Drip (Jones & Cartwheel) vs. Jax Presley & Harley Riggins, Haze Jameson vs. P.J. Vasa, Brooks Jensen vs. Cunningham, Monroe vs. Choo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 5, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentator: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Ring announcer: Kelly Kincaid

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

-The Evolve intro aired before going straight to the opening match.

(1) ADRENALINE DRIP (Cappuccino Jones & Jack Cartwheel) vs. JAX PRESLEY & HARLEY RIGGINS

Presley & Riggins shoved each other on the way to the ring, but were met by their opponents, who sailed over the top rope like missiles. Jones performed a springboard dive to the outside, but was caught by Presley and Higgins. Jack cartwheeled over the top and onto Jones, who was still being held, taking everyone down. Don’t even try to visualize it…just watch it. The referee finally called for the bell to start the match.

Adrenaline Drip started out with lightning fast offense to overwhelm their larger opponents, but were soon overwhelmed themselves by a power attack from Presley and Riggins. Jones countered a double whip into the ropes with a springboard double elbow. Cartwheel took the hot tag and avoided a double clothesline by cartwheeling through it. Presley, with his borrowed ring gear from Kevin Nash, tossed Cartwheel around a bit. Jack’s shoe started to slip off from underneath his kick pads while he was battling Riggins on the outside, so he just pulled it the rest of the way off and blasted him with it.

Jones dove onto Riggins on the outside, then tried diving onto Presley, but was caught by the throat. He flipped his way out of a powerbomb and started hammering Presley. They went for the Flip & Sip, but Diesel, er, I mean Presley, tossed Jones into the corner, knocking Cartwheel off the turnbuckle. Presley pitched Cartwheel into the air as Riggins speared him, then covered him for the three count.

WINNERS: Jax Presley & Harley Riggins at 5:41.

(Miller’s Take: I love watching Adrenaline Drip, but hate reporting on their matches because it’s impossible to catch half of the stuff they do. Speed, agility, innovation, and yes, adrenaline, are the four best words to describe the duo of Jones & Cartwheel. Let’s not forget the winners of the match, though. Presley & Riggins are not only big, but quite agile and innovative themselves. Presley could stand to lose the Big Daddy Cool look and Riggins needs a lot of work on the mic, but I can see them going places as a team. I know they won the rubber match, but I want to see more.)

-After the match, they dispatched of Jones and hit their impressive finisher on Cartwheel a second time just to prove a point. [c]

-A recap was shown of Kendal Grey successfully defending the Evolve Women’s Championship against Lash Legend on NXT last week.

-Haze Jameson from LFG made her ring entrance as a video aired of her introducing herself as the “wild child”. She said she’s going to bring the party to Evolve.

(2) HAZE JAMESON vs. PJ VASA

Jameson looked concerned. Vasa looked like she was prepared to eviscerate her. Vasa rag-dolled Jameson before pummeling her in the corner. Haze ran into Vasa and bounced off her like she hit a brick wall. Jameson took her down with some kicks and then mounted her back with a sleeper, but Vasa, who looked somewhat irritated, shook her off. She hit a powerslam variation on Jameson for the quick and easy victory.

WINNER: PJ Vasa at 2:03.

(Miller’s Take: That was very close to a good, old-fashioned studio wrestling squash match. Jameson’s “wild child” gimmick seems forced and unnatural for her. Vasa, on the other hand, looks quite at home as a Samoan badass ready to take whatever she wants.)

-Chuey Martinez conducted a post-match interview with Vasa. She said she was here to dominate and she started at the top with the champion.

-Speaking of champions, Jackson Drake approached an annoyed Stevie Turner in the back. He questioned her leadership abilities, but she shut him up by telling him that Keanu Carver was still the number one contender. Drake whined for a bit before Carver burst into the room and threw a casted punch at Drake, who ducked before Carver punched a hole in the wall with his cast. Turner told him he had his match, but he needs to settle down before she changes her mind. [c]

-In the locker room, Mike Cunningham introduced himself to Sean Legacy, who was impressed by his youthful exuberance. I don’t know how old Cunningham is, but I’m sure I have socks that are older than him. As he left, Legacy turned his attention to Marcus Mathers, who was sulking in the corner. He was distraught over losing the triple threat match last week. Legacy tried giving him a pep talk.

(3) BROOKS JENSEN vs. MIKE CUNNINGHAM

Cunningham, who trained under Cody Rhodes, came to the ring dancing some little country jig while wearing a cowboy hat. I’m sure he’ll team up with Tate Wilder at some point to form some kind of cowboy team called The Cowboyz or something like that. Robert Stone mentioned that Cunningham’s first professional match was just over a year ago. He showed some prowess early on, taking Jensen down with some quick, crisp armdrags and hitting a picture-perfect dropkick that cleaned Jensen’s clock.

The much more experienced Jensen soon took control of the match. He whipped him into the turnbuckle so hard that Cunningham nearly became one with the turnbuckle pads. Jensen went for a pin, but got shoved off into the corner. Young Mr. Cunningham threw some punches that would have raised Jerry Lawler’s eyebrows. He nailed a dropkick off the ropes, but missed a cowboy cutter. Jensen immediately went in for the pin and got the three count.

WINNER: Brooks Jensen at 5:43.

(Miller’s Take: As with Tate Wilder, the cowboy gimmick just seems hokey to me, but I will say that Cunningham, although being a bit on the lanky side, does have a really good physique and obviously knows his way around a wrestling ring. The fact that he’s on WWE TV after just a year is phenomenal, so the kid has potential. Jensen is really suited for his good ol’ boy heel persona, and I think we could see him back in NXT soon.)

-Another Aaron Rourke segment aired. He continued to speak of his personal journey, from being perceived a certain way by people to finding a home and finding himself in professional wrestling. He said that yes, he is flamboyant, but he is also ruthless, aggressive, and evil. [c]

-Kali Armstrong’s return was plugged for next week.

-Jackson Drake again entered Stevie Turner’s office to moan about having to face Keanu Carver. She told him he could either defend against Carver or hand the belt over to her right now, it was his choice. He said he chooses to bite his tongue and walked off.

(4) CHANTEL MONROE vs. WENDY CHOO

Choo came to the ring with her same entrance music and creepy mannerisms with the head tilting and all, but the sleepy psycho makeup was completely gone. Stone and Rosenberg debated the transformation of Choo. She was still wrestling the same with the intimidating stare, but also had some fun. After standing out of a headscissors, she mocked Monroe by pretending to stare at herself in a pocket mirror before clamping on a headlock. “Kinda creepy, kinda cute”, observed Stone. Monroe dropped her throat-first over the second rope before they cut to a commercial. [c]

Back from the break, Monroe still had the upper hand. She clamped on a figure four headlock that Choo eventually managed to escape. They exchanged punches and chops before Choo cut loose with some clotheslines. They traded pin attempts before Choo hit a brainbuster for a near fall. Monroe hit an inverted tornado DDT for a two count. As Monroe went to climb the ropes, Choo clamped in the Dirt Nap, but Monroe escaped and delivered her Perfect Ending codebreaker for the surprise win.

WINNER: Chantel Monroe at 11:48.

(Miller’s Take: I’m not sure where they’re going with this. After spending weeks developing this transformation of Wendy Choo, she loses to an Evolve mid-card performer? I certainly hope they have bigger plans in store for Wendy. The sleepy psycho gimmick was over, and I believe would get over on the main roster if given the chance. Not to discount Monroe totally, because she was fine here. I guess it’s back to the therapy chair for Wendy.)

-After the match, Monroe called Choo a stupid freak and yelled to get her out of “my” ring. Wendy appeared to be crying as Rosenberg said there was a developing situation in the back. Stevie Turner asked Jackson Drake if he had made a decision yet concerning his title defense. After some mild whining, followed by less mild bragging, he told her to make the match.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The opening match definitely stole the show tonight. I was looking forward to the main event, but it was a bit of a disappointment. I’m looking forward to seeing the continuing evolution (pun intended) of Wendy Choo. It was nice seeing a few fresh faces in Cunningham, Vasa, and Jameson. If they’re looking to push Aaron Rourke, they’re doing a great job of it so far. The videos have been personal and make me care about the guy and want to see him. That’s the way to get someone over. I could watch Adrenaline Drip vs. Presley & Riggins every week and never get tired of it. Stevie Turner is so good in her role…it’s really a shame that she’s been let go, but maybe now she can have the opportunity to show off her ring skills in whatever promotion she lands in. See you Tuesday for NXT!