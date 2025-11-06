FREE PODCAST 11/6 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Linda McMahon loses her Senate race, fixing Smackdown’s downward viewership trend, worst hyped retirement match ever, CM Punk on color commentary (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Nov. 3, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill includes discussion with live callers on the Linda McMahon fall-out, what’s next for WWE, regulation of pro wrestling?, Linda’s next Senate campaign (if it happens), a very interesting McMahon conference call to come on Thursday, NXT results last night, fixing Smackdown with a downward ratings trend, the worst hyped retirement match ever for this Sunday’s PPV, WWE injuries, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed C.M. Punk as a color commentator while injured, Undertaker’s potential match-up at WrestleMania 27 (if healthy), plus Listener Mail on weight divisions in wrestling, and old 1996 WCW stipulation match, and more.

