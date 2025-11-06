News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 11/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): LA Knight compared to Jey Uso, UFC scandal, WWE ticket prices, match order, more (86 min.)

November 6, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Different match order philosophies over the decades with different promoters and eras
  • WWE live attendance concerns and the role of ticket prices and product quality
  • Comparing L.A. Knight and Jey Uso
  • The clean format of Saturday Night’s Main Event
  • Rank the preference for era-specific WWE Title reigns for Scott Steiner, Razor Ramon, Vader, Ken Shamrock, and Rob Van Dam
  • A list of reasons pro wrestling just doesn’t appear to a swath of potential fans mostly around tired and illogical tropes
  • A sidebar discussion on the history of Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks
  • The potential move of UCLA football games
  • What about Tavion Heights or Trick Williams joining The Vision
  • Follow-up on GSP’s handling of his final fights
  • More on UFC fighter taking a dive and will more be exposed
  • Is pro wrestling showing signs of dying, not booming?

Email: the fixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025