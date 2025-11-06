VIP PODCAST 11/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): LA Knight compared to Jey Uso, UFC scandal, WWE ticket prices, match order, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Different match order philosophies over the decades with different promoters and eras

WWE live attendance concerns and the role of ticket prices and product quality

Comparing L.A. Knight and Jey Uso

The clean format of Saturday Night’s Main Event

Rank the preference for era-specific WWE Title reigns for Scott Steiner, Razor Ramon, Vader, Ken Shamrock, and Rob Van Dam

A list of reasons pro wrestling just doesn’t appear to a swath of potential fans mostly around tired and illogical tropes

A sidebar discussion on the history of Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks

The potential move of UCLA football games

What about Tavion Heights or Trick Williams joining The Vision

Follow-up on GSP’s handling of his final fights

More on UFC fighter taking a dive and will more be exposed

Is pro wrestling showing signs of dying, not booming?

