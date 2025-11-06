VIP PODCAST 11/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): LA Knight compared to Jey Uso, UFC scandal, WWE ticket prices, match order, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Different match order philosophies over the decades with different promoters and eras
- WWE live attendance concerns and the role of ticket prices and product quality
- Comparing L.A. Knight and Jey Uso
- The clean format of Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Rank the preference for era-specific WWE Title reigns for Scott Steiner, Razor Ramon, Vader, Ken Shamrock, and Rob Van Dam
- A list of reasons pro wrestling just doesn’t appear to a swath of potential fans mostly around tired and illogical tropes
- A sidebar discussion on the history of Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks
- The potential move of UCLA football games
- What about Tavion Heights or Trick Williams joining The Vision
- Follow-up on GSP’s handling of his final fights
- More on UFC fighter taking a dive and will more be exposed
- Is pro wrestling showing signs of dying, not booming?
