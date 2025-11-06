TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (11/6): Open Fight Night, Kelani Jordan Interview

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

NOVEMBER 6, 2025

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Santino Marella cut a promo from backstage saying they would be live next week with big announcements, but this week was Open Fight Night, where wrestlers would call people out.

-Brian Myers did a promo from home talking about his match tonight.

-Open Fight Night opening video.

(1) SINNER & SAINT (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) vs. THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. THE GREAT HANDS (John Skyler & Jason Hotch w/Tasha Steelz) vs. THE SYSTEM (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards)

Wentz and Icarus started the match. The Rascalz did dual dives over the top rope onto a pile of wrestlers. [c]

All teams took turns on offense. Tasha Steelz attacked Brian Myers on the floor. Myers made the hot tag to Eddie Edwards, who ran wild. Travis Williams did a dive to the outside. Eddie caught John Skyler with a Boston Knee Party and got the pin.

WINNERS: The System in 14:00.

-Jody Threat cut a backstage promo. She thanked Santino for giving her an opportunity. She chose to fight her former partner Dani Luna. [c]

-The Elegance Brand did a promo. The Concierge said they were looking for Mr. Elegance, who would win a one-year TNA contract and get to come to the ring with the Elegance Brand. They encouraged people to send in videos to an email address.

(2) JODY THREAT vs. DANI LUNA

Threat immediately took Luna to the mat. Threat did a dive to the floor on Luna. Threat missed a senton to the floor. Luna drove Threat into the ring apron. Back in the ring, Luna continued on offense. Threat made a comeback. Luna gave Threat a German suplex. [c]

Threat took Luna down with a clothesline, then sent her out of the ring. Threat hit the senton from the apron. Threat gave Luna a crossbody block from the top rope and a suplex to get a two count. Luna gave Threat a back elbow. Luna gave Threat a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Threat locked in a Rear Naked Choke, but Luna reached the ropes. They exchanged strikes. Luna suplexed Threat from the apron into the ring. She followed with the Luna Landing to get the pin.

WINNER: Dani Luna in 15:00.

-The Injury Report featured Mustafa Ali, Jake Something, and Mike Santana.

-Cedric Alexander said people keep asking him about Mike Santana. He said he wants to prove himself against the best, so he challenged Santana to leave his belt in the back and fight him. [c]

-Video package of Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth on a promotional tour of El Paso to talk about Final Resolution.

-From the studio, Tom Hannifan promoted Final Resolution. He pitched to a match from earlier this year in El Paso.

(3) MATT & JEFF HARDY vs. EDDIE & ORLANDO COLON

The Colons walked to the stage and challenged the Hardys, who were already in the ring. Matt challenged them to an El Paso Street Fight. Jeff and Eddie started the match. The Hardys were on offense. Even though the match was billed as a street fight, they wrestled a regular tag team match, until the Hardys brought a table into the ring. The teams fought on the outside. The Colons threw the table out of the ring.

The teams continue to fight on the outside. When the match returned to the ring, the Hardys had the advantage. The action spilled to the announcer’s table. The Colons gave the Hardys low blows and attacked them with chairs. Jeff knocked Eddie off the top rope. Matt gave Orlando a low blow and a Twist of Fate. Jeff gave Orlando a Swanton Bomb through the table and got the pin. The Hardys celebrated and shook hands with fans. [c]

WINNERS: Matt & Jeff Hardy in 12:00.

-Classic match: AJ Styles vs. Bobby Roode. Roode won to retain the world title. [c]

-Clips from NXT of the angle with Ethan Page, Chelsea Green, Joe Hendry, and Thea Hail and Kelani Jordan beating Tyra Mae Steele.

-Sarah Schreiber had a sit-down interview with TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan. Kelani said she no longer feels that she needs to prove herself. She said that when she tried to do things the right way, she got kicked out of the locker room. Sarah asked her about the woman who proceeded her as Knockouts Champion. Ash by Elegance. Kelani said that Ash by Elegance was her mentor in NXT and she will always be grateful to her.

Kelani said she was familiar with Lei Ying Lee, Indi Hartwell and Mara Sade and mentioned some of the other Knockouts she didn’t know so well. She talked about it being lonely at the top. She said she wouldn’t let anyone label her. She talked about defending against Lee and Jordynne Grace at Gold Rush. She said she didn’t want the match because she already beat both of them. Kelani said she would retain the belt with prestige and honor and that no one cand do it like Lani. [c]

-The Elegance Brand did a skit trying to find Mr. Elegance in Edmonton. They made comments while watching some competitors in the ring.

-Hannifan talked about matches for next week, including Jason Hotch vs. Cedric Alexander and a concert by Elijah.

(4) MIKE SANTANA vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

This was taped before Santana won the belt, but the commentary was done recently. They shook hands at the start. Cedric escaped the Spin the Block clothesline. Santana caught Cedric with a crossbody block. They fought on the outside and Santana gave Cedric a superkick. Back in the ring, Cedric caught Santana with a moonsault. Cedric dropped Santana on the ring apron. [c]

Crowd support was split and there was a “Both these guys!” chant. Cedric gave Santana a Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Santana gave Cedric a rolling cutter for a two count. They traded punches on the mat. They got to their feet and continued to throw strikes. Both wrestlers exchanged pin attempts. Santana finally caught Cedric with the Spin the Block clothesline and got the pin.

WINNER: Mike Santana in 16:00.