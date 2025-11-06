News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 11/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): New AEW National Title, Logan Paul-CM Punk-Vision angle, Rey-Dom segment, New Japan, UFC scandal (70 min.)

November 6, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, and WWE Raw including the Logan Paul angle on Raw, Nick Aldis’s “interrogation” of Cody Rhodes, and the Dominik-Rey Mysterio segment
  • A review of NXT TV
  • A review of New Japan’s Final Homecoming
  • A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including the addition of the AEW National Title
  • A review of UFC’s latest event and thoughts on the betting scandal

