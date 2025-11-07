WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (11/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, November 7, 2025
Where: Greenville, S.C. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,243 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 16,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Giulia vs. Chelsea Green – Women’s United States Championship match
- Ilja Dragunov vs. TBA – WWE United States Championship Open Challenge
- Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga
- Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax
- Cody Rhodes to appear
