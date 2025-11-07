WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (11/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, November 7, 2025

Where: Greenville, S.C. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,243 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 16,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Giulia vs. Chelsea Green – Women’s United States Championship match

Ilja Dragunov vs. TBA – WWE United States Championship Open Challenge

Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

Cody Rhodes to appear

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/31): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre contract signing, Ilja Dragunov’s U.S. Title Open Challenge, Jade Cargill appearance

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Maxxine Dupri on whether she approved of her late brother being used in a storyline, her progression, working with Nikki Bella, learning from Chad Gable