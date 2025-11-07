WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Compilation of the many times Drew McIntyre has been screwed out of winning a title including against CM Punk and Cody Rhodes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

At last weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, something happened that made fans angry. The WWE Championship match that took place between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre had an extremely controversial ending that they didn’t like at all. Cody gave McIntyre a DDT onto the title, knocking him out. Usually, that would end up as a disqualification for Cody, but the referee was down in the corner. When the referee got up, Cody gave McIntyre a Cross Rhodes and retained his title. Fans were not happy about that title retention.

For years, McIntyre has been cheated out of championship wins. Recognizing their displeasure, the WWE YouTube channel added another video to their WWE Playlist series. This time, they focused on all of the times McIntyre failed to win a title due to controversial circumstances. This video will get fans to fully empathize with him, rallying behind him to finally get that title win.

This was a cool video showing how McIntyre has gotten close to championship victories many times, but things always happen that prevent him from winning.

The video started out with The Miz cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber in 2021. That was the last time that McIntyre had a proper championship run, not counting his minutes-long reign as World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40. Since then, it’s been incident after incident of things happening to him that has prevented him from a major title run.

C.M. Punk, the video shows, has been a big component of McIntyre’s frustrations. Both of those men had a great feud, with Punk cheating McIntyre out of a title several times.

They also showed the finishes of his two matches with Cody. It’s clear there will be a third match in the near future given the events that took place during the first two matches.

Overall, this was a great video showcasing the many times a title has slipped through the hands of McIntyre suspiciously. For McIntyre, it’s been a theme far too often within the past couple of years. Fans are rightfully getting fed up with him being so close and then victory gets snatched away from him. This video showed fans the many times this has happened over the past couple of years.

Since The Miz won the WWE Championship, – who wasn’t even in the match to begin with – McIntyre has constantly suffered losses that probably even has him frustrated. However, there could still be hope of him holding a championship for a long time once again.

This video will give fans a reason to demand better treatment of him since he’s sacrificed so much with so little payoﬀ and ignite speculation on a third match with Rhodes. McIntyre’s championship outlook may look grim now, but things might turn around real soon.