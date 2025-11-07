WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/7): Keller’s report on Ilja Dragunov’s latest US Title Open Challenge, Charlotte vs. Jax, Fenix vs. Talla Tonga, Giulia vs. Chesea for US Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 7, 2025

GREENVILLE, S.C. AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,865 tickets were distributed so far. The arena was set up for 7,129. The arena has a capacity of 16,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video recap of the Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre match at last weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event including Cody DDT’ing Drew onto the title belt that Drew brought into the ring and tried to use against Cody leading to the finish.

-Cody Rhodes made his entrance, smiling and saluting the crowd, slapping hands and autographing signs. Cody asked what people wanted to talk about. He then said they’d talk about Drew “introducing a weapon into the match.” Fans sang “Cody, Cody Rhodes.” He indulged it for ten seconds, then interrupted and said, “This is going to be a fun show, isn’t it? You guys are here to have a good time, aren’t you?” He then went back to what he was saying. He said his hesitation to pull the trigger has hurt in the past, but he didn’t hesitate when it came to Drew. He said Drew is the most self-sabotaging wrestler in the history of the business.. He said he is ready to move on. He said Drew is in the rear view mirror. He said he wants to do something different and come out into the crowd and watch the rest of the show with the fans and see who is next in line for the WWE Championship. Fans cheered. Aleister Black’s music then played.

Black walked out with Zelina Vega. He said since setting Damien Priest on fire, he’s been ready for something new. Fans booed. He said he has a chip on his shoulder “and it’s about the size of the WWE Undisputed World Title.” Zelina said, “It’s too bad your nightmare begins now.” She slapped him. Smackdown G.M. Nick Aldis walked out and booked Cody vs. Black for the TV main event.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s interesting Cody decided to frame his DDTing of McIntyre on the belt as intentional while the announcers wondered if he did it on purpose. Cody vs. Black in AEW coincided with fans in AEW souring on Cody. That shouldn’t be an issue here, but we’ll see. I expect Priest and McIntyre to get involved in the TV main event. I think everybody does.)

-They showed Jade Cargil and Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss arriving in the parking lot. The “Superstar Arrivals” segment, as Cole called it, now is sponsored.

-They showed Dragunov walking backstage as Cole said he would defend his U.S. Title in another open challenge. He crossed paths with Tama Tonga and had a staredown before heading to the ring. [c]

-Back from the break, Dragunov stood mid-ring and wondered who would step up. “Pain shall entertain you,” he said. Ciampa took issue with Dragunov calling him a “jackass.” He said he is surrounded by jackasses in Greenville. Dragunov told Ciampa he is right. Fans chanted “Jackass!” He smiled and said he accepts the U.S. Title Challenge “from him.” He pointed at Gargano.

(Keller’s Analysis: I get they want to show Dragunov frustrating Ciampa and assume fans will delight in Ciampa’s frustration, but it did come across as if Dragunov was ducking a direct challenge.)

(1) ILJA DRAGUNOV vs. JOHNNY GARGANO (w/Tomasso Ciampa, Candice LeRae) – U.S. Title Open Challenge

The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. Dragunov had a knee brace on his right letg. They cut to a double-box break about 90 seconds in. [c/db]

Gargano landed a superkick and poison rana for a two count. Dragunov battled Gargano in the corner and headbutted him. He landed a leaping senton out of the corner for a two count at 9:00. Dragunov landed a chokeslam seconds later. Gargano seemed out of it, so while the ref was checking on him, Candice knocked Dragunov off his path as he ran the ropes. Gargano then recovered and dove through the ropes and DDT’d Dragunov. Gargano then landed a One Final Beat in the ring for a near fall. Dragunov superplexed Gargano from the ring apron in a show of strength and then landed the H-Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Dragunov in 11:00 to retain the U.S. Title.

-They were filming Nick Aldis discussing plans with a referee (WHY WOULD THEY DO THAT?) when Sami Zayn knocked on his door and walked in. Sami said he wanted to be ringside for Rey Fenix and have his back. Aldis said he knows he wants to be there for his friend, but he’s not medically cleared. He said he’s a huge liability for him if he’s out there, so he should concentrate on getting healthy. Sami said he won’t stand by much longer. Sami left and in walked R-Truth. Truth asked to get included in the tumbler. “I came here to put my balls in your hands,” he said. He handed him two plastic balls with his name in them. Aldis said his name is already in the tumbler. Truth still seemed upset and said he didn’t want his balls touching Aldis’s balls anyway and he stormed off.

-Highlights aired of Jade Cargill beating Tiffany Stratton at SNME last weekend. [c]

-Nathan Frazer and Asiom laughed in front of Gargano, Ciampa, and LeRae about Ciampa denied the match he wanted. They said that’s what you get when you’re a jackass. They laughed and left.

(Keller’s Analysis: I can see some people thinking Frazer and Axiom were the heels there.)

-Jade made her ring entrance. She said, “Make no mistakes about, I’m that bitch!” She threw down the mic and left. As she headed up the aisle, she crossed paths with Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss on their way to the ring. Bliss had to keep Charlotte on track.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was brief, but that’s probably for the best. Certainly Jade vs. Charlotte feels like a big match in the Women’s Division.)

(2) CHARLOTTE FLAIR (w/Alexa Bliss) vs. NIA JAX

