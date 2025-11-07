WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/7): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Giulia vs. Chelsea Green for U.S. Title, Ilja Dragunov’s U.S. Title Open Challenge, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill appearances

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 7, 2025

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA AT BON SECOURS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 6,243 were distributed headed into the show. The arena has a capacity of 16,000 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– This week’s Smackdown started with highlights from Cody Rhodes’ successful WWE Championship defense against Drew McIntyre from last weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. Rhodes (seemingly) unintentionally took advantage of a downed referee by DDT-ing McIntyre, which allowed Rhodes to then hit the Cross Rhodes and score the pinfall after the referee recovered.

Following the recap, the still-Undisputed WWE Champion made his way to the ring in Greenville, South Carolina. Rhodes wanted to talk about how Drew McIntyre introduced the foreign object (WWE Championship belt) into their title match. Rhodes said there was no hesitation for him to pull the trigger on using the belt because in the past he didn’t and it cost him. Rhodes said McIntyre was now in the rear-view mirror and he was moving on to something different. Rhodes said he was going to go sit in the crowd and watch tonight to see who would be next in line to challenge him for the championship.

Aleister Black, accompanied by his wife Zelina Vega, walked to the ring talking about how he set Damian Priest on fire. Black got in the ring with Rhodes and told him that he had a chip on his shoulder the size of the WWE Championship. Rhodes took off his tie, ready for a fight. However, Vega stepped in-between them and told Rhodes that “his nightmare begins now”. Vega slapped Rhodes. That prompted Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis to come out and make the main event for Smackdown a match between Rhodes and Black.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: There is a fresh match for Smackdown. Rhodes doesn’t often wrestle on Smackdown anymore either, but perhaps with struggling ratings someone realized they needed to try something different. I also appreciated that we didn’t get the tired “let’s watch everyone pretend to walk into the arena” segment we’ve gotten just about every week since WWE’s Netflix debut. )

– Forget everything I just said. Everyone that was participating in tonight’s festivities was shown entering the arena in some capacity, including Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill, and Ilja Dragunov. The segment was actually named “Superstar Arrivals” and had a sponsor. Tama Tonga once again got in Dragunov’s face in the backstage area right before went to the ring for this week’s Open Challenge. Dragunov received a decent reaction as Michael Coel wondered who the opponent might be this week. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I can’t believe they actually named the arrival segment. I won’t be doing whatever the sponsor wanted me to do. Because spite.)

– Tomasso Ciampa walked out to accept the challenge. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were with him. Ciampa was mad that Dragunov called him a jackass last week. Ciampa demanded that the referee ring the bell to start the match. Dragunov still had a microphone and accepted the challenge, but from Gargano. Gargano looked surprised, but Ciampa told him to go win the title and for Dragunov to stop ducking him.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That made no sense unless Gargano actually challenged Dragunov, which from the look on his face he clearly did not. It really did make it look like Dragunov was ducking Ciampa. Also, a heel like Ciampa should have protested more, even likely getting mad at his partner Gargano for taking HIS title shot.)

(1) ILJA DRAGUNOV [c] vs. JOHNNY GARGANO – Open Challenge for the United States Championship

Ciampa provided an immediate distraction allowing Gargano to gain the early advantage. Dragunov took control back quickly with two brutal German suplexes without releasing. Dragunov hit repeated elbow strikes to the back of the head and showed off his power be holding Gargano up in the air for a few seconds before planting him as they went picture-in-picture. [c]

They traded forearms until Dragunov dropped Gargano with an enziguri to the temple as Cole mentioned that tonight was the 19th time that the United States championship was defended in 2025. They traded blows again until this time Dragunov took Gargano down with a Constantine special clothesline. Dragunov was full-speed a head with a diving knee of the ropes that Corey Graves referred to as a “Ray Stevens special.” Gargano leveled Dragunov with successive superkicks and a poisonrana that earned him a two-count. Dragunov again recovered quickly and hit a senton splash off the top, then covered for a nearfall. Cole referred to him as the “Czar of WWE.”

Gargano avoided the H-bomb but Dragunov took him down with a choke-slam type maneuver. He went for another Constantine special, but LeRae pulled Dragunov down, causing him to crash to the floor. That allowed Gargano to dive through the ropes and hit a tornado DDT. Back in the ring, Gargano planted Dragunov with the “One Final Beat” and covered for the one…two…he kicked out. Gargano went for a springboard but Dragunov caught him with a kick then superplexed him all the way from the apron over the ropes to the mat. Dragunov hit the H-bomb forearm and covered for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Ilja Dragunov by pinfall in 11:00. Dragunov retained the United States Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: This was different than Dragunov’s previous title defenses in that it was a more dominant win to show off Dragunov’s power and precision. It was nice to see no post-match attack too.)

– Nick Aldis was talking to a referee in his office. Sami Zayn walked and asked again if he could be at ringside for Rey Fenix’s upcoming match even though he still wasn’t medically cleared. Aldis said if he got hurt it would be a liability for him and told him no. Zayn said he wasn’t going to keep watching much longer. After Zayn left, R-Truth came in wearing John Cena merchandise. Truth asked to be part of the tournament to determine John Cena’s last match and said he was here to “put his balls in (Aldis’s) hand.” Aldis told him this was unnecessary because he was already in the tournament. Graves said he didn’t know that the tournament was B.Y.O.B (bring your own balls). [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: DX 2006 called. They want their terrible “risqué” dad jokes back.)

– Somewhere in the back, Gargano apologized to Ciampa for losing. Fraxiom came up and called them jackasses.

– A storm was coming as Jade Cargill entered wearing her newly won WWE Women’s Championship around her waist. Cargill said that what happened to Stratton was what would happen to everyone that challenges her because “she’s that bitch.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Short but effective.)

– Before Cargill had returned to the locker room, Charlotte Flair made her entrance and stopped to look at Cargill. Cargill held up her championship. Alexa Bliss looked on as well. Flair started to walk back toward Cargill, but Bliss told her to focus on her match tonight. [c]

– Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre argued with Michin and B-Fab about whether Green was going to regain the championship tonight. Cargill snuck up behind them and said if Green kept talking she would stomp a hole through her chest. B-Fab told Cargill she didn’t need to act like that so Cargill challenged her to a match next week.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That is not going to be a good match. And that is not a prediction, it’s a spoiler.)

– Nia Jax slowly walked to the ring for the next match as Graves said that every time Flair and Jax wrestle it is ugly.

(2) CHARLOTTE FLAIR (w/Alexa Bliss) vs. NIA JAX

Cole ran down a list of Flair’s career accolades as the women felt each other out. Jax pie-faced Flair, prompting Flair to slap her. Jax leveled Flair with a headbutt. Flair hit a dropkick and a kip-up, though she almost fell down trying it. She played it off well. Jax clotheslined an upside-down Flair as they went to a break. [c]

Flair hit a cross-body off the tope rope, then gave several chops as the crowd “woo’d” for her. Flair hit a cartwheel into a clothesline as the camera went black to seemingly avoid airing a wardrobe malfunction. Flair hit a moonsault and covered for a nearfall. Jax caught Flair and gave her a sit-out powerbomb, then covered for a nearfall of her own. Jax dragged Flair to the corner for an Annihilator but Flair moved. Flair attempted to hook her shoulders, but Jax countered by lifting her up onto her shoulders. Jax placed Flair on the ropes, but Flair escaped. Flair countered a Samoan drop into a tornado DDT and covered again for a two-count. Suddenly NXT’s Lash Legend attacked Bliss at ringside and rag dolled her. That distracted Flair long enough for Jax to hit the Annihilator for the win.

WINNER: Nia Jax via pinfall in 11:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was your typical plodding match – full-stop Jax-ction. The key development was Legend’s attack. A potential Jax/Legend team is intriguing.)

[HOUR TWO]

Aldis drew the names from the tumbler to see else would be part of The Last Time Is Now tournament to determine John Cena’s final opponent. The first match was The Miz versus Jey Uso. The third name drawn was L.A. Knight. However, when Aldis looked at the fourth name he said he was going to keep it a surprise.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Let the speculation begin on who Knight’s opponent will be. Dolph Ziggler? Chris Jericho? The Yeti? James Gunn?)

– Women’s United States Champion Giulia made her way to the ring for her upcoming defense. She was accompanied as always by Kiana James. [c]

– Cathy Kelley asked Nia Jax and Lash Legend when they became a thing. Jax said that Bliss and Flair told her to find a friend so she did. Legend said she was the bougie bully and tonight was just the beginning.

(3) GIULIA (c) (w/Kiana James) vs. CHELSEA GREEN (w/Alba Fyre) – United States Championship Match

Green entered with her newly won AAA Mixed Tag championship and dressed in the green/white/red of the Mexican flag. Her tag partner Ethan Page was sitting ringside. The women started off by slapping each other. Giulia suplexed Green and gave her the Arrivederci knee to the face, almost earning a quick win. Kiana James hit Green from the outside, so Fyre superkicked her. Giulia yelled down at Fyre. Green rolled her up from behind for a three-count.

WINNER: Chelsea Green by pinfall in 2:00. Green won the United States Championship for the second time.

Page lifted Green onto his shoulder while Green celebrated her big victory.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a surprise that made Giulia looked really pathetic. I don’t understand so we’ll have to wait for the follow-up.)

– The MFT’s, brought to you by the WWF’s panda bear, congregated in the back. Solo Sikoa said that last week was good, but it wasn’t good enough because Sami Zayn was still walking, The Wyatt Sicks still have something that belongs to the family, and so does Ilja Dragunov. Solo said that tonight was about Talla Tonga making a statement and not letting anyone ever disrespect the family again. When they walked off the Wyatt Sicks (minus Bo Dallas) crept into the picture. Erik Rowan said, “not yet.”

– Rey Fenix entered for the next match. [c]

– In the arena medical office, a nurse handed Alexa Bliss and ice pack. However, it ended up being Asuka. She spit the dreaded mist in Bliss and Flair’s faces. Asuka and Kairi Sane laughed and ran off. Cole called them “The Kabuki Doctors.”

Before the MFT’s could get to the ring they were attacked by The Motor City Machine Guns and Shinsuke Nakamura. Fenix hit Talla with a suicide dive, then went for another but was caught. Talla launched Fenix back into the ring. The bell rang.

(4) REY FENIX (w/Shinsuke Nakamura, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. TALLA TONGA (w/Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, J.C. Mateo)

Fenix tried to use his speed to gain an advantage but Talla kept overpowering him. Talla gave Fenix a big boot over the top rope that knocked Fenix off the apron to the floor. Solo clapped from ringside. Talla went outside and dropped Fenix down onto the barricade. [c]

Fenix was trying to find some offense but Talla just swatted him away. Cole pointed out that Fenix wanted this match. Talla clotheslined him so hard it flipped him inside out. Talla missed a splash and Fenix rallied with a superkick and springboard into a kick in the face. Fenix attempted a monkey flip but caught an uppercut for his trouble. Graves said that Talla was playing with his food. Talla missed another big boot attempt. Fenix hit the Goodbye Amigo kick and a cross-body. Fenix covered but Talla kicked out at two. Fenix went back up to the top rope but got caught. Talla powerbombed Fenix, then picked him up and hit a huge chokeslam. Talla covered and got the three-count.

WINNER: Talla Tonga via pinfall in 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Dominant win for the big man of the MFT group.)

– After the match, Solo told Talla to attack Fenix. Sami Zayn came out with a chair and cleared the ring. Cole said that Zayn had a death wish.

– Cathy Kelley asked The Miz about his attack on Carmelo Hayes last week. Miz said he made Hayes relevant. Miz also said that he defeated John Cena at Wrestlemania, so he should inevitably be Cena’s final opponent. Miz said that everyone will hate it, but he will end Cena’s career because he’s awesome.

– Aleister Black entered first for the main event. [c]

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes came out to a strong ovation.

(5) CODY RHODES vs. ALEISTER BLACK (w/Zelina Vega)

They traded standing switches, arm drags, and started hot. Rhodes countered a suplex and held Black up for several seconds before dropping him with a suplex of his own. Black went for an armbar but Cody escaped. Cody attempted a Disaster kick but received a kick instead. Black sat cross-legged in the ring as they went to a split-screen. [c]

They traded two-counts. Black pummeled Rhodes with strikes in the corner, showing off his martial-arts background. Rhodes built momentum with a powerslam and a Disaster kick. Rhodes covered and got another two-count. Black countered a Cross Rhodes with a kick in the face. Black again covered for a two-count. Black kicked out at two after a Cody Cutter, much to Vega’s relief on the outside. Rhodes wanted to hit the Bionic Elbow but Black grabbed him and hit a bridging German Suplex for yet another nearfall. Black once again escaped a Cross Rhodes attempt. They knocked each other down with simultaneous big boots. Drew McIntyre ran into the ring in street clothes and gave the referee a Claymore kick.

WINNER: No Contest pinfall in 8:00.

Black and McIntyre beat up on Rhodes until Damian Priest ran down to even the odds. Rhodes got to his feet and took down McIntyre while Priest fought Black by the announce table. Vega distracted Priest long enough so that Black could poke him in the eye allowing them to escape. Back in the ring Rhodes hit a Cross Rhodes on McIntyre. Nick Aldis came out and said that McIntyre had left him no choice, so he suspended him. McIntyre protested as the show ended.