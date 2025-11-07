FREE PODCAST 11/7 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Warrior & Savage HOF potential, WWE financials, PPV problems, WWE movie, Bischoff, Linda, Vince, WWE’s PPV format (174 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, 2010.

On the Nov. 4, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks included discussion with live callers on WWE’s financial report covered from every angle, WWE’s PPV business covered from every angle, WWE Films division, Vince McMahon missing the conference call, Impact tonight, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss PPVs at bars, Sunday’s TNA PPV, Eric Bischoff’s odd quotes on “American Idol” being a power struggle, Linda wrap-up coverage, and more.

On the Nov. 5, 2010 episode, PWTorch Livecast with host Wade Keller and Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net, they took live calls throughout the live one hour show on a variety of topics including Kevin Nash’s latest Twitter posts and potential future in WWE, the difference between the late-’90s Monday Night Wrestling and today, Linda McMahon’s campaign and Vince McMahon’s presidential tease, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they dive into detailed analysis of last Friday’s Smackdown and last night’s Raw. They open with some Randy Moss and Minnesota Vikings talk.

