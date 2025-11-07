FREE PODCAST 11/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Blood & Guts Advantage matches, new matches added to Full Gear, Joel reviews new AEW book (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Introductions + update on our NFL teams

(02:45) Another new AEW belt *sigh*

(13:58) Advantage matches for Blood & Guts matches setup and poor explanation on broadcast

(15:52) Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher TNT Championship rematch with stipulation

(18:10) Million dollar trios match setup with Omega, Jurassic Express vs. Young Bucks angle

(20:44) Women’s Blood and Guts build

(31:59) Men’s Blood and Guts build and what comes next for Mox

(51:45) FTR vs. BroDido tag championship build segment

(54:05) Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe trios championship match

(1:02:13) “This is All Elite” AEW book review

(1:16:34) Email and trivia

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com