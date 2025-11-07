News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Blood & Guts Advantage matches, new matches added to Full Gear, Joel reviews new AEW book (105 min.)

November 7, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • (00:00) Introductions + update on our NFL teams
  • (02:45) Another new AEW belt *sigh*
  • (13:58) Advantage matches for Blood & Guts matches setup and poor explanation on broadcast
  • (15:52) Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher TNT Championship rematch with stipulation
  • (18:10) Million dollar trios match setup with Omega, Jurassic Express vs. Young Bucks angle
  • (20:44) Women’s Blood and Guts build
  • (31:59) Men’s Blood and Guts build and what comes next for Mox
  • (51:45) FTR vs. BroDido tag championship build segment
  • (54:05) Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe trios championship match
  • (1:02:13) “This is All Elite” AEW book review
  • (1:16:34) Email and trivia

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

