VIP PODCAST 11/7 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cody vs. Aleister Black, McIntyre suspended, Lash Legend aligns with Jax, LA Knight mystery opponent (18 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 7 edition of WWE Smackdown including Cody Rhodes vs. Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre suspended, Lash Legend aligns with Nia Jax, an L.A. Knight mystery opponent for the John Cena tournament, and more.
