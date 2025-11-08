FREE PODCAST 11/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Mystery opponent possibilities for Knight, Drew’s suspension, Dragunov, Jade (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown including analysis speculation on who the mystery opponent for L.A. Knight could be including some wild but intriguing theories. Also, the Cody Rhodes vs. Aleister Black match and finish that led to a Drew McIntyre suspension, Jade Cargill’s short heel promo, Ilja Dragunov avoiding Tomasso Ciampa and whether that’s a good or bad storyline, and more with live caller and chat interaction throughout.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.