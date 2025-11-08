VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #886 (November 5, 2005): Mitchell Presents McMahon’s Enemies List, McNeill on Wrestling Conventions, Caldwell on Women’s Wrestling in U.S., Torch Talk with Jeff Hardy on Matt

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #886 cover-dated November 5, 2005: The cover story headline reads “WWE vulnerable as TNA and Spike make waves”… The final installment of the Torch Talk with Jeff Jarrett includes his final controversial thoughts on the Matt Hardy-Lita-Edge controversy and his thoughts on TNA getting on Spike TV… Pat McNeill looks at the wrestling convention business… James Caldwell looks at whether women’s wrestling can draw in the U.S. with a look at an upcoming women’s promotion launching… Wade Keller goes in-depth with expanded analysis of the TNA special on Spike TV in his “This Week” feature column… Bruce Mitchell’s weekly “Mitchell’s Memo” features Vince McMahon’s enemies list… WWE Newswire includes additional news on Jim Ross, Christian, Joey Styles, USA Network and WWE, the Jake Roberts DVD, Paul Heyman’s future, Matt Hardy, and more… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” compares the value of various wrestlers to their promotion… Plus TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, The Top Five Stories of the Week, 1995 Backtrack on Bill Watts leaving the WWF booking job just a few weeks after being hired, Live Event Report, in-depth coverage Taboo Tuesday including Keller’s report and star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax and more…

