FREE PODCAST 11/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #358 (10-28-95) including In Your House 4 review, Hogan turns heel, Goldust debuts, Michaels relinquishes IC Title, more (165 min.)

November 8, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #358 of the PWTorch including thoughts on In Your House 4, Shawn Michaels relinquishes the IC title to Dean Douglas, whether Hogan is now a heel, the debut of Goldust, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

