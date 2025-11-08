FREE PODCAST 11/8 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Cody’s future angle with Shaq, concern with MJF’s introduction of the Inner Circle, Pac’s return (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-11-2020), PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch Contributor Joel Dehnel to talk AEW Dynamite with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the return of Pac and what it means to the company, Cody’s future angle with Shaq, MJF’s introduction to the Inner Circle and whether this sort of weekly material is effective for his growth as a heel in AEW, the announcement of Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley for Dec. 2 on Dynamite and the pros and cons that come along with that decision, and much more. Then, in the prev Aftershow, Joel talks with Zack about his experience in person at Full Gear on Saturday night in Jacksonville.

