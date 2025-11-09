AEW COLLISION RESULTS (11/8): Blood & Guts advantage single matches, FTR vs. The Bang Bang Gang, Fletcher vs. Austin, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

NOVEMBER 8, 2025

HOUSTON, TEX. AT BAYOU MUSIC CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT & HBOMAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Nigel McGuiness & Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,348 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,348. The arena has a capacity of 3,464 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Collision started with their opening promo video to the tune of Elton John before cutting the live arena where Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show. The crowd chanted “A-E-Dub” as Tony and Nigel ran down the upcoming matches for the night.

(1) FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood w/Stokely) vs. THE BANG BANG GANG (Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn)

FTR’s music played to bring out Dax, Cash and Stokely. As they made their way to the ring, they showed an inset video of FTR and Brodido’s encounter from Dynamite. Schiavone said The Bang Bang Gang was one of the hottest teams in AEW as the lights went out. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn made their way to the ring as the crowd chanted “Juice.”

The bell rang five minutes after the hour, with Dax and Gunn. They locked up and Dx took Austin down with a headlock takeover that Gunn easily escaped. Cash tagged in an Gunn took him down with an armdrag.

Juice got the tag and Dax tagged back in as the crowd chanted “Juice.” Dax dropped Juice with a shoulder block followed by a hiptoss. Juice came back with a scoop slam and they traded headlock takeovers until Juice took Dax down into a wristlock. Dax got to his feet and rammed Juice into the corner to break the wristlock. Dax followed up with a big chop as they showed Big Bill and Bryan Keith watching in the back.

Juice turned Dax around and delivered three punches as Cash ran in and Juice hit him with a crossbody from the middle rope. Dax rolled out of the ring and Austin entered and backdropped Cash over the top rope onto Dax at ringside. Back in the ring, Cash made a blind tag, allowing him to drop Juice with a chop block from behind.

Cash went to work with stomps on Juice’s knee. Juice dodged Cash in the corner, but Cash made the tag to Dax who slid into the ring to cut off the tag. Dax hit a few elbow drops on Juice. Juice came back with a. sunset flip for a two count. Cash entered and tried with Dax to keep Juice from making the tag, but Juice dropped them both with a double DDT.

Gunn got the hot tag and took Dad down with right hands and a slingblade. Gunn took Cash down with a leg trip and then hit a combination of punches on Dax. Gunn nailed Cash with the Quickdraw, hiptoss-into-neckbreaker move. Dax reversed a whip and went for a backdrop, but Gunn countered it with an inside cradle for a two count.

Gunn went for a backslide and got a second two count. Gunn went for a Famouser on Cash, but Cash dodged it. Gunn hit the ropes and jumped over Dax, but ash pulled down the top rope. Gunn rolled over the top rope and crashed to ringside as they went to the first commercial. [c]

Back from break, Dax made the tag to Cash and they set up for a double backdrop. Gunn countered it and threw Dax out of the ring. Cash and Gunn hit each other with a simultaneous crossbody leaving both men down.

Dax and Juice tagged in and hit Dax with a combination of strikes, and then had a few for Cash too. Juice hit Dax with an atomic drop and then rammed Dax and Cash’s head into each other. Juice knocked Cash out of the ring and dropped Dax with a leg lariat. Juice hit Dax with a flipping canon ball in the corner and then took out Cash with a rpess over the top rope to Cash on the outside.

Juice climbed to the top rope as Dax got to his feet. Juice leapt through the air for a crossbody, but Dax rolled through into a pin attempt for a two count. Dax swept out Juice’s leg and went for a sharpshooter, but Juice countered it into a roll up for a two count. Juice hit a hard right hand.

Cash entered and caught Juice with a powerslam. Gunn slid in and caught Cash with a running crossbody that sent them both over the top rope to the floor. Juice crawled into a pin on Dax, but he kicked out at two.

At ringside, Stokely leaned against the barricade and was surprised by Bandido and his brother, Gravity. They leapt the barricade and chased Stokely up the entrance ramp until he ran into JetSpeed at the entrance. Stokely turned around and ran into a superkick from Bandido.

Cash went after Bandido and ate a double superkick from Bandido and Gravity. Dax, distracted, leaned through the ropes where Gunn caught him with a Famouser that onto the apron. Dax stumbled to the center of the ring where Juice hit another huge left hand (known as The Left Hand of God, if I’m not mistaken). Juice followed up with The Juice Is Loose (Schiavone called to a sidewinder DDT, which is, kind of close, I guess). Juice made the cover and got the three count.

WINNERS: The Bang Bang Gang in 15:00

(White’s Take: Very good tag team match. Not surprising, as it featured 75% of the competitors from the best match in Collision history. While Austin Gunn is no Jay White, this was still a strong opening match, setting a good tone for the rest of the show. Bonus points for the surprise win here. Even as there was outside shenanigans, it fits with FTR’s storyline with Brodido while still counting as a big win for the Bang Bang Gang.)

JetSpeed, Bandido, and Gravity entered the ring to celebrate with The Bang Bang Gang as FTR were sat dejected on the entrance ramp.

-Renee was backstage with Kyle Fletcher, noting the stipulation for his upcoming match with Mark Briscoe. Fletcher said he was excited, but he should maybe be concerned because Briscoe is a crazy person and may have the advantage in a No DW match. He went on to say it’s a win-win for Briscoe, as if he wins, he gets the TNT Championship, and if he loses, he gets to join the Don Calis Family, which would be the best thing ever. Okada stepped in and said he’s sorry that Takeshita isn’t there to support Fletcher. Okada said that he and Fletcher are the captains of the Callis Family. He went on to say that they’ll still be champions after Full Gear and they’ll be known as “ProtOkada.” Fletcher seemed to like the idea, as did Renee. [c]

(2) KYLE FLETCHER vs. ACE AUSTIN – TNT Championship match

Fletcher’s music played to bring him to the ring, by himself despite being a charter member of the largest faction on pro wrestling. Ace Austin’s music played, bringing himt o the stage. Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson came out to throws their guns up before Ace continued to the ring on his own.

The bell rang to start the match 29 minutes into the hour. Ace and Fletcher locked up, with Fletcher powering Ace back into the ropes. Ace attempted a side headlock, but Fletcher escaped and grabbed a wristlock. Ace tried to flip his way free, but Fletcher took him to the mat with the wristlock before slamming him down to the mat.

The crowd got an “Ace” chant going before Fletcher leveled him with a shoulder block. Ace took Fletcher down with an arm drag, then a side headlock and finally a pin attempt for a quick two count. Fletcher rolled out of the ring to regroup as the crowd booed. Fletcher took his time, jawing with some fans at ringside before returning to the ring.

Fletcher caught Ace with a huge boot to the face. Nigel quipped that Fletcher kicked Ace in the back of the head, except his face got in the way. Fletcher went for a DDT, but Austin countered it with a drop toe hold and a magistral cradle for a two count. Ace connected with a dropkick followed by a chop in the corner.

Ace went for a springboard crossbody, but Fletcher caught him in midair and brought him down into a backbreaker, held on and spun him into a swinging sidewalk slam. Fletcher posed as the crowd booed and they went to break. [c]

The returned from commercial as Ace punched his way out of a headlock. Fletcher charged into a raised boot, but he caught it and flipped Ace over the top rope onto the apron. Ace hit a forearm on Fletcher and sprung into the ring with a spinning roundhouse that Fletcher dodged. Ace caught him with a clothesline and a combination of kicks. Ace hit a Russian leg sweep and followed up with a jumping leg drop.

Fletcher rolled to the outside to recover. Ace hit to opposite ropes and dove over the top ropes with a twisting, flipping splash that went a bit wide, but still caught Fletcher. Back in the ring, Ace connect with a kick to the hide. Ace followed up with lifting DDT maneuver straight into the pin, but Fletcher kicked out at two.

Fletcher rolled out of the ring as Ace hopped onto the apron. Fletcher tried to sweep out his legs, but Ace gracefully dodged a few attempts before going for a kick. Fletcher caught his foot and pulled him off of the apron onto his shoulders. Fletcher twisted Ace around and powerbombed him onto the apron.

Fletcher rolled Ace into the ring and landed a running kick against the ropes. Fletcher followed up with a big sitout powerbomb. Fletcher held onto the pin, but Ace kicked out at two. Fletcher hit the running kick in the corner and set up for the brainbuster but Ace flipped out the back and landed a kick.

Ace hit a running lariat in the corner and followed up with a flurry of clotheslines. Ace set Fletcher up onto the top rope and landed a kick. Ace, from the apron, got a running start, and leapt up for a headscissor into the ring, but Fletcher caught him. Fletcher powered Ace up into tombstone position. Fletcher looked like he was going for a tombstone piledriver from the middle rope, but Austin countered it into a hurricanrana.

Ace followed up by trapping Fletcher’s head between his feet and stomping him face first into the mat (The House of Cards, as it were). Ace made the cover, but Fletcher barely kicked out at two. The crowd chanted ‘this is awesome” as Ace pulled a playing card out,m setting up for The Fold. Ace went for it, but Fletcher rolled out of the way.

Fletcher lifted Ace up and lawn darted him into the middle turnbuckle. Fletcher charged in with a running kick, but Ace ducked it. Ace caught Fletcher with springboard roundhouse. Ace charged in with another attempt at The Fold, but Fletcher caught him and lifted him up before drilling him with a brainbuster. Fletcher made the cover, but Ace just barely got his shoulder up before the three count.

Fletcher set up for a second brainbuster, but Ace countered it with a small package for a two count. Ace went for another leverage pin and got another two count. Ace caught Fletcher with a forearm and Fletcher came back with a hook kick. Ace hit a kick of his own before Fletcher dropped Ace with a hard clothesline.

Ace stumbled to his feet into the corner, where Fletcher met him with a running kick. Fletcher set Ace onto the top rope, climbed onto the second rope, and lifted Ace up into brainbuster position. Fletcher came down, ramming Ace into the top rope instead of the turnbuckle. Fletcher made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 15:00 to retain the TNT Championship

(White’s Take: A seemingly random TNT title defense for Fletcher before the previously schedule title match at Full Gear. After the surprising result from the opening match, this one still had absolutely no drama. That said, this match overdelivered in every other metric. Fletcher is a known commodity, but this was a bit of a coming out party for Ace Austin, who looked to be Fletcher’s equal in the ring. You could say it served to elevate Austin, but, if a tree falls on Collision, there’s not much evidence that it makes any sound. Still, a very good match for those of us that appreciate Collision.)

-They went to a video package highlighting Megan Bayne’s recent dominant performances, her tag team with Marina Shafir, and her appearance in Stardom.

-Kris Statlander was sitting backstage in a stairwell. Statlander admitted that Mercedes has more accomplishments than she’ll ever have. She went on to say that she has a few things Mercedes doesn’t. The first thing being focus, particularly on her and the title. Statlander said that Mercedes will be focused at Full Gear, but it won’t make a difference. [c]

(White’s Take: This is probably the least awkward Statlander has sounded during a promo. That’s not to say it wasn’t awkward, it absolutely was, but a step in the right direction from some of her previous attempts that made the alien gimmick seem like a shoot.)

-They returned from commercial with a video of the Death Riders backstage after Dynamite. Jon Moxley said they should just give them the advantage for Blood and Guts, saying he and the Death Riders already got the match in the bag. The group stopped as the ran into Don Callis, flanked by Kyle Fletcher. Callis said they’ve managed to stay out of each other’s business, but that Fletcher has a big match with Briscoe coming up. Callis said he’s very happy when he thinks about what they’ll do to Briscoe. Pac told Callis that they take things very seriously, and they intend to leave five bodies in the ring, and he doesn’t care what they do afterwards. Callis then said he’d be willing to offer a favor, but Moxley got in his face and asked if it looked like they need a favor. The Death Riders walked off screen, but not before Claudio and Fletcher had a brief stare down.

(White’s Take: Interesting interaction between the two main heel factions in AEW with a good reaction for the mere thought of Claudio taking on Fletcher.)

(3) TAYJAY (Anna Jay & Tay Melo) vs. MAYA WORLD & HYAN

Tay Jay’s music played to bring out Anna Jay and Tay Melo. They stopped to admire the women’s tag titles before rolling into the ring where their opponents were waiting. Hyan and Maya World, the local talent, got a nice little applause from the crowd.

The bell rang and the match started with Maya and Tay 54 minutes into the hour. Tay took Mya down with a German suplex then a forearm. Anna tagged in and took Maya down with a snaprmare. Tay hit a running kick and Anna a a running neck snap. Anna made the cover, but Hyan entered to break up the pin.

TayJay hit a double team move that consisted of them smashing Maya’s head between their ample backsides. Maya caught Anna with a jawbreaker, allowing her to make the tag to Hyan. Anna met her with a forearm and a back elbow.

Tay tagged in, knocked Maya off of the apron and then hit Hyan with a running pump kick in the corner. Anna followed up with a running spin kick in the corner. Anna then executed a double team Gory bomb into a knee from Tay. Anna made the cover and got the victory.

WINNERS: TayJay in 3:00

-Lexy was backstage with Athena. Athena was upset as Lexy mentioned her loss in the tag tournament. Lexy ran down Athena’s track record. Athena noted that she’s only been pinned five times in the last three years. Athena told Harley that if she survives Blood and Guts, that she’ll make Harley into her own puppet.

(4) SKYE BLUE vs. JAMIE HAYTER – Blood and Guts advantage match

Skye Blue’s music played to bring her to the ring as they showed a replay of the Sisters of Sin picking up the win in the first round of the tag title tournament, noting that Queen Aminata was injured during that match. Jamie Hayter’s music played to bring her out to a solid crowd reaction.

[HOUR TWO]

The bell rang to start the match at the top of the second hour. Blue went for a sudden kick, but Hayter dodged and rolled her up for a quick one count. Blue sheepishly ran into Hayter’s arms. Hayter set up for a slam, but Blue rolled out the back and went for a pin, getting a one count. Blue went for a backslide for another one count. Hayter connected with a forearm and Blue rolled to ringside to think about it.

Hayter rolled out of the ring and chased Blue around the ringside area. Blue tried to slide into the ring, but Hayter caught her by the foot and dragged her out. Hayter went for a strike, but Blue dodged it and rammed Hayter into the steel ring steps.

Back in the ring, Blue punched at a downed Hayter as the crowd booed. Hayter came back with a series of chops followed by a spinebuster. Hayter punched at Blue before throwing her into the corner and pounding down with the ten-count punch.

Hayter charged Blue in the corner, but Blue caught her and slammed her face into the middle turnbuckle. Blue went for a handspring attack in the corner, but Hayter caught her with a back elbow. Hayter hopped onto the middle rope and went for a missile dropkick, but Blue sidestepped it. Hayter got to her knees where Blue caught her with a thrust kick. Blue made the cover, but Hayter kicked out at two. The crowd chanted “Jamie” as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Hayter ducked a forearm and landed a German suplex. Hayter caught Blue with a dropkick from the second rope. Hayter hit a running clothesline in the corner into a back suplex. Hayter made the cover, but Blue kicked out at two.

Hayter dropped Blue with a boot to the face. Hayter hooked the leg for a two count. Hayter signaled for the Hayterade, but Blue rolled her up for a two count. Blue dodged a pump kick and landed a kick, but Hayter came back with an enziguri. Blue and Hayter trade forearms until Hayter connected with a headbutt. They both collapsed to the mat, with Hayter in pinning position, but Blue kicked out at two.

Hayter lifted Blue up onto the turnbuckle and climbed up for a superplex. Blue fought her off and slipped underneath Hayter. Blue tucked Hayter’s head under the turnbuckle and then nailed her with a thrust kick. Blue followed up with a powerbomb and went for the pin, but only got two.

Blue went for the Code Blue, but Hayter countered it, sitting into a pin for a two count. Hayter went for a backbreaker, but Blue countered it with an armdrag. Hayter ducked a kick and then hit Blue with the Hayterade clothesline out of nowhere. Hayter made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Jamie Hayter in 10:00

(White’s Take: Blue struggled in parts of this match, particularly with the all-important in-between-the-moves parts. She has something, but would benefit from some time in NXT, which doesn’t make sense, so let’s say ROH instead. Hayter was great though and managed to keep it together to make for a decent showing in the end.)

-After the match, Julia Hart and Thekla hit the ring to attack Hayter from behind. They dumped Hayter to ringside and continued to beat her down until Willow and Harley made the save. They brawled into the ring before security and referees rushed the ring to pull them apart. [c]

-They returned from commercial with a hype video for the upcoming Blood and Guts matches.

(5) THEKLA vs. HARLEY CAMERON – Blood and Guts advantage match

The bell rang 16 minutes in the hour as they returned to the arena. Thekla and Harley charged each other in the ring and Harley took Thekla down and punched away. Thekla rolled it over and punched away at Harley. Thekla slammed Harley to the mat twice by the hair and then hit a big forearm.

The crowd chanted “let’s go Harley” as she ducked a clothesline from Thekla. Harley swept out Thekla’s feet and connected with a low dropkick. Thekla rolled to ringside, and Harley followed. Harley whipped Thekla into the barricade and then executed a Russian leg sweep onto the floor.

Back in the ring, Harley hit Thekla with shoulder thrusts in the corner. She hit a running splash on Thekla in the corner an then delivered ten-count punches as they crowd chanted “feel the wrath.” Thekla interrupted at seven with a rake of the eyes. Thekla landed a running kick and Harley rolled to the outside as the crowd booed.

Thekla rolled to ringside, kicked Harley in the gut and then hit a snap suplex on the floor. Thekla antagonized the booing crowd before hitting Harley with a second snap suplex. Thekla executed a third snap suplex on the outside before screaming at fans as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Harley struggled out of a hold on the mat. Harley came back with a jawbreaker. Harely charged Thekla in the corner, but she dodged and caught Harley with her legs before leaning over the top rope and choking Harley for the five count. Thekla went for the pin, but Harley kicked out at two.

Harley ducked a clothesline and brought Thekla down by the hair, leaving both women on the mat. The crowd chanted for Harley, but Thekla got to her feet first. Thekla charged Harly in the corner, but Harley dodged and landed repeated gut kicks in the corner on Thekla. Harley followed up with back-to-back running splashes. Thekla stumbled to the middle of the ring where Harley executed a slingblade. Harley made the cover but only got two.

Thekla went for a kick, which Harley dodged, but Thekla connected with the second one. Harley came back with a gamengiri from the apron. Harley slowly climbed to the top rope, giving Thekla time to climb the ropes with her. The traded forearms, with Harley knocking Thekla back. Thekla pulled herself back up, but Harley bit her forehead and landed a headbutt.

Harley tried to take advantage with a flip-over powerbomb, but Thekla held on. Harley ripped Thekla down into the tree of woe position and landed a running dropkick to the head. Harley went for the pin, but Thekla kicked out at two.

The crowd chanted “let’s go Harley” as she returned to the top rope. Harley went for a swanton bomb, but Thekla rolled out of the way, and Harley crashed and burned. Thekla popped into her spider pose and then drilled Harley with a spear. Thekla made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Thekla in 12:00 to secure her team the advantage in Blood and Guts

(White’s Take: In the third women’s match in a row, Harley had one of her best showings to date. But it was clear that Thekla was the star of this match. Thekla continues to move with a charismatic, chaotic energy that sets her apart from the division.)

-Lexy Nair was backstage with JetSpeed, who had an announcement. Bailey wanted to make sure that FTR knew it wasn’t over between them. Kevin Knight went on to reveal that both members would be competing in the Casino Gauntlet match. They signed off by both saying, “may the best man win.” [c]

-They returned from commercial with Lexy backstage between Max Caster and Anothony Bowens. Bowens announced that The Acclaimed are never coming back. Bowens said he has an opportunity at the Tailgate Brawl for Full Gear. Caster said he also an appearance at the show. Lexy stopped to explain that, per Tony Khan, their ratings and money are higher as a pair, and they should expect to work together. Caster took exception, noting he’s loved alone and that Bowens attends events and does press alone. Bowens told him to shut up before saying to just cancel the match.

-They threw to a video highlighting the Samoa Joe and Hangman Page feud, including the Halloween sneak attack and The Opps beating Hangman and company.

(6) JON MOXLEY (w/Marina Shafir) vs. RODERICK STRONG – Blood and Guts advantage match

The Death Riders’ music played as the camera cut backstage to Moxley and Shafir’s shadows on the wall. They made their way through backstage and through the crowd to the ring. Strong’s music played to bring him to the ring as they showed an inset video of Moxley struggling with Kyle O’Reilly in recent weeks.

The bell rang to start the match 42 minutes into the second hour. Commentary continued to underline Moxley’s issues with submissions. Strong and Moxley wrestled to the mat, with Strong eventually getting control with an armlock. Moxley reversed into a hammerlock and took Strong to the mat. Strong rolled into the mat and they broke up.

Moxley rolled out of the ring regroup. He flipped off the crowd before returning to the ring, Moxley hit a chop and Strong fired back with his own, followed by a flurry of punches. Moxley turned it around and chopped Strong into the corner. Moxley pounded down with punches, punctuated with a thumb to the eye.

Moxley took Strong to the mat with a wristlock. Moxley stomped on Strong’s elbow and beat Strong into the corner with body shots and a shoulder thrust. Strong rolled out of the ring to catch his breath, but Moxley followed.

Strong tried to fight back, but Moxley got Strong by the hand and snapped her fingers. Moxley attempted to whip Strong into the stairs, but Strong reversed it, sending Moxley crashing into the stairs. Strong dropped Moxley back first onto the barricade twice. He set up for third one onto the stairs, but Moxley elbowed his way out and shoved Strong into the stairs as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Moxley locked Strong into a single leg crab. Moxley rolled back into a knee stretch as Strong crawled to the ropes to break the hold. Moxley chopped Strong into the corner and set him up onto the turnbuckle. Moxley climbed up and raked Strong’s back, flipping off the ref as he protested. Moxley capped it off with a double underhook superplex. Moxley made the cover, but Strong kicked out at two.

Strong came back with a jawbreaker, a back elbow and a jumping kick. Strong landed a hard kick in the corner and then slammed Moxley face first into the mat with the Cloud Nine. Strong followed up with a tiger driver into a pin. Moxley kicked out at two but Strong transitioned directly into The Stronghold. Moxley turned it around into a pin to break the hold.

Moley went for a sleeper, but Strong broke it with a back elbow. They traded strikes until Moxley charged into a dropkick. Strong lifted Moxley onto the top rope, climbed up and delivered a big superplex from the top rope. Both men were down in the ring as the crowd chanted “A-E-Dub.”

Strong nailed Moxley with a gutbuster and then hit the ropes, but Marina grabbed him by the foot. The distraction allowed Moxley to drill Strong with the Paradigm Shift DDT. Moxley fell into a bad cover, and Strong kicked out at two. Kyle O’Reilly ran to ringside and got in Marina’s face before Wheeler Yuta hit him with a chop block from behind.

Moxley threw Strong to the outside and attempted to distract the referee while Yuta went after Strong with a steel chair. In a rare moment of intelligence and vigilance, the ref caught Yuta and ejected him from ringside, much the enjoyment of the live crowd. Of course, as he was sending Yuta and Marina to the back, Pac snuck in and hit Strong with a big kick at ringside.

The ref started the ten count, and Strong struggled to his feet, miraculously making it into the ring at nine. Moxley met him with a sudden stomp (on loan from Seth Rollins). Moxley made the cover, but Strong kicked out at two. Moxley mounted and pummeled Strong before attempting an armbar. Strong tried to block the hold but managed to get his toe on the rope when Moxley finally got full extension on the armbar.

Still sneaking around the ring, Pac retrieved a table from underneath the ring. The ref yelled at him as he set the table up. Moxley dragged Strong onto the apron and set him up for a piledriver. Kyle O’Reilly came out of nowhere and nailed Pac with a flying knee from the adjacent apron.

Strong blocked Moxley’s piledriver and backdropped him back into the ring. Daniel Garcia emerged from the crowd and went after Strong on the apron. Strong blocked a punch and executed a half nelson slam on Garcia off of the apron and through the table. Moxley came from behind and rammed Strong into the turnbuckle.

Moxley dragged the steel steps into position and then pulled Strong up onto the stairs. Moxley set up for the DDT on the stairs, but Strong countered it and slammed Moxley down onto the steel stairs with a uranage.

The ref started the ten count as Moxley writhed at ringside. Strong rolled into the ring as Moxley got to his feet and attempted to get into the ring at the count of nine. However, someone grabbed Moxley’s leg from under the ring. Moxley struggled, but he couldn’t get into the ring and the referee reached the count of ten and called for the bell.

WINNER: Roderick Strong in 18:00 by countout

(White’s Take: In the ongoing story of Moxley being shaken and losing in non-definitive fashion, this was the best chapter. Strong is a more believable foil than O’Reilly, as he hasn’t been portrayed as a complete goof and actively tries to distance himself from the goof troop, errr, Conglomeration. This was another very good match with another surprising winner. The ending was unique and well done. I applaud Darby for showing the restraint of bringing only one weapon with him.)

-The mysterious hands tried to drag Moxley under the ring but he kicked his way out and rolled against the barricade, shocked by his loss. Yuta protested while Marina checked on Moxley. Pac looked under the ring and got a sudden electric shock as Darby Allin crawled out with a taser. Yuta retreated from Darby and Strong caught him with a wrecking ball dropkick through the ropes. Moxley shrank away in fear as Darby’s music played, and he escaped into the crowd.

FINAL THOUGHTS: On the heels of an underwhelming episode of Dynamite, this was a perfectly balanced episode of Collision. You had the very good in-ring matches but taken up a notch as they all had stakes attached and some surprising winners. There was also a number of storyline developments, some for Full Gear and some for the upcoming Blood and Guts episode of Dynamite. If you take this as a “go home” show for Blood and Guts, it was very well done. As just an episode of Collision, it was one of the best in recent memory. A great reminder that adding storyline development, stakes, and some star power to the normal slate of good matches makes for an intriguing, enjoyable, and actually relevant wresting show.