VIP PODCAST 11/9 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Eddie Guerrero Special featuring Case Lowe (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Case Lowe to talk some Eddie Guerrero! There will probably be a lot of Eddie talk this month, with the 20 year anniversary of his passing, and with that in mind this show takes the road less traveled and discusses Eddie through the prism of four matches, most of which are very much under the radar. Alan and Case dig through the Guerrero crates and pull out matches featuring the likes of B. Brian Blair, Tatsumi Fujinami, Fuerza Guerrera, and some guy called Dwayne. Using these matches, the guys highlight some of Eddie’s lesser talked about skills and qualities that made him such a world class wrestler. This isn’t just match recaps, though, as there’s a branch-off to a deeper discussion of modern wrestling and its relationship with Eddie, cultural shifts affecting the business, and a bonus surprise segment for Case where we spotlight one of the rising stars of Dragongate – Ryoya Tanaka. This is a seriously packed two hours!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com