AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (11/9) Women’s Division Momentum, FTR’s Smart Loss, Fletcher’s Rise, Strong vs. Moxley for the Blood & Guts advantage

To help you add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. Each review includes a historical tidbit and a final grade. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode, starting with the most significant moments.

HITS

FTR TAKING THE LOSS

Some might see this as an unusual choice, but in sports, even when a playoff spot is secured, upsets can still occur. Bullet Club Gold beating FTR works the same way – it gives the post-PPV Full Gear challengers credibility right out of the gate. It’s also perfectly fine for heels to get their comeuppance now and then. FTR, to their credit, are excellent at playing that role when needed. They sell the story, make their opponents look sharp, and remind fans that momentum in wrestling, like in sports, isn’t always linear. Sometimes a well-timed loss can make the next win mean even more.

REPRESENTATION FOR THE WOMEN’S DIVISION

AEW, like any promotion, goes through stretches where the Women’s Division feels like a priority one week and an afterthought the next. But earnestly, there’s been a real effort lately to make it a focus rather than an obligation. This is the second time this year the show has featured three women’s matches on the card – a small but meaningful sign of consistency. The division isn’t fixed overnight, but giving it repeated showcase slots on Saturday nights shows progress in presentation, confidence, and planning. It’s a positive trend that deserves recognition, especially considering how frequently this aspect of AEW’s programming has been scrutinized. Strong promos peppered throughout the show reinforced that sense of purpose, proving the division can build momentum when given the time and trust to tell stories.

TNT TITLE MATCH

Kyle Fletcher keeps proving he’s more than a workhorse, he’s a future main-event player. His TNT Title defense showed poise and precision well beyond his years. The chemistry between Ace Austin and the crowd clicked immediately, blending athletic sequences with smart pacing and just enough personality to draw them in. Fletcher’s timing and confidence continue to grow every week, and if AEW stays the course, he feels destined to hold the AEW World Title within the next year.

KRIS STATLANDER PROMO

The message AEW is sending with Kris Statlander’s promo is loud and clear – Mercedes Moné’s story finally has substance behind it. For months, fans have wanted more than just “star power vs. challenger,” and now AEW’s giving Moné an angle that feels lived-in. Statlander grounding her challenge in pride and redemption gave the program emotional heft beyond the belt itself. It’s the kind of layered storytelling fans have been asking for since All In, presentint two characters with purpose, not just placement. If AEW maintains this tone, the division will continue to earn the credibility it has been fighting for.

ATHENA PROMO

Athena’s promo backstage was short, sharp, and exactly what this division has been missing – confidence with credibility behind it. Pointing out she’s only been pinned five times in five years wasn’t arrogance; it was proof. It reminded fans that she’s been quietly building one of the most protected records in AEW and ROH, and she delivered it with the kind of conviction that forces you to pay attention. There was no wasted motion or forced attitude – just a top-tier talent reminding the locker room, and the audience, that she’s a threat every time she steps through the curtain. It’s the kind of promo that makes future matches feel bigger the moment it ends.

THEKLA vs. HARLEY CAMERON STAND-BY MATCH

The idea of Thekla vs. Harley Cameron being presented as a stand-by match was a subtle but effective creative choice. It gave the broadcast a sense of realism — as if AEW was ready to adapt on the fly, which keeps the show feeling live and unpredictable. It also framed both wrestlers as credible enough to fill valuable TV time at a moment’s notice, which quietly boosts their stock. Details like this remind fans that Collision isn’t just a collection of booked matches, it’s a living broadcast where opportunity can knock for anyone ready to step up.

MISSES

NIXON NEWELL & MIRANDA ALIZE WALK OUT

As first reported by PWInsider, Nixon Newell & Miranda Alize reportedly left the arena about an hour before Collision went live after refusing the planned finish for their scheduled tag match against Tay Melo & Anna Jay. Fightful Select later added context, noting the dispute appeared to be over match length rather than the result. The pair were frustrated with being allocated only a few minutes on TV.

Walkouts this close to airtime disrupt production and overshadow what was shaping up to be a meaningful women’s segment heading into Blood & Guts. In wrestling, perception is reality, and in the moment, this can create the impression of being difficult to work with, even if legitimate concerns are behind the decision. I

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 6

MISSES: 1

FINAL THOUGHTS: This week’s Collision was an over-delivery in the best way possible. From top to bottom, the show felt purposeful, balanced, and alive — probably my favorite non-C2-related episode AEW has produced to date. The wrestling delivered, the promos connected, and the Women’s Division finally felt integrated rather than obligated. Fletcher continues to emerge as a breakout star, FTR’s loss served a real narrative purpose, and the overall pacing made the two hours fly by.

There were still a few bumps – the Newell and Alize situation is unfortunate – but the bigger picture was overwhelmingly positive. Collision struck that rare mix of match quality, storyline momentum, and presentation that made it feel like more than just “the other AEW show.”

WRESTLING HISTORY

On this day in 2005, Eddie Guerrero wrestled his final match, defeating Mr. Kennedy on Smackdown to earn a spot on Team Smackdown for that year’s Survivor Series. Sadly, Eddie would never make it to the pay-per-view. Four days later, the wrestling world lost one of its most beloved and influential performers, a man whose charisma, storytelling, and passion still ripple through the industry two decades later.

