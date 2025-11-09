FREE PODCAST 11/9 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Roman’s supposed inevitability, wisdom of Undertaker & Kane vs. Wyatts, Seth injury fallout (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-10-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net to discuss WWE Monday Night Raw from the previous night including the tournament start, Seth Rollins injury fallout, Roman Reigns’s supposed inevitability, and much more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answered email questions including a lot of angles regarding Roman’s push, plus the wisdom of the Undertaker & Kane vs. Wyatt Family angle that closed out Raw, ratings fallout, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com