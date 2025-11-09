FREE PODCAST 11/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – AEW Full Gear 2000 Coverage including Mike & Andrew’s preview, Greg Parks’s WNIA post-show, Mike & Andrew reaction (193 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to our coverage of AEW Full Gear including three shows:

The Nov. 5 episode of the All Elite Aftershow as Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin by talking about Impact Wrestling shooting Johnny Bravo. From there, it’s all AEW, including a breakdown of the go-home Dynamite to Full Gear. They also preview the entire Full Gear card and make predictions for the PPV on Saturday night, and they take listener emails.

Then the Nov. 7 episode of Wrestling Night in America. PWTorch columnist Greg Parks reviewed the AEW Full Gear PPV right after it concluded with callers and emailers. Among the topics: What’s next for Cody Rhodes and Hikaru Shida, Elite Deletion and the effects on the competitors, lack of a Sting appearance, and more.

The Nov. 12 episode of the All Elite Aftershow as Mike and Andrew review AEW Full Gear, including the Elite Deletion match and why it stunk. After a full breakdown of Full Gear, they turn their attention to that week’s episode of Dynamite and what the plans were for the company moving forward. Then, of course, emails.

