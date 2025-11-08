Hiroshi Tanahashi’s challenger for retirement match at Wrestle Kingdom 20 determined

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Hiroshi Tanahashi will wrestle longtime rival Kazuchika Okada in his final match at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on Jan. 4, 2025.

The angle to set up the match took place earlier today after Tanahashi defeated Yuto-Ice in the main event of the Road in Anjo show. After the match, Okada’s signature NJPW music played and he came out with his longtime manager Gedo to confront Tanahashi.

Okada congratulated Tanahashi on his retirement, but warned him not to get too tired before their match. Gedo then got on the mic and said, “The rain will fall on Wrestle Kingdom 20.”

Wrestle Kingdom has been the biggest stage for the rivalry between Tanahashi and Okada. Tanahashi beat Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 7 and Wrestle Kingdom 9. Okada finally got a win over Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 10.

The current lineup for Wrestle Kingdom 20 on Jan. 4 is as follows:

IWGP World Hvt. Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. IWGP Global Hvt. Champion Yota Tsuji – Winner Takes All match

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada – Hiroshi Tanahashi’s Retirement match

Evil vs. Aaron Wolf – NEVER Openweight title match

NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Saya Kamitani vs. IWGP Women’s Champion Syuri- Winner Takes All match